66 Percent of North America Private Operators rate IP/MPLS ‘Critical’ or ‘Very Important’

SANTA CLARA, Calif., (Jan, 2015) /PRNewswire/ - Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in microwave networking solutions, today announced a new survey1 which revealed that IP/MPLS routing is the No. 1 networking technology choice for public safety, state/local government, utility and other non-mobile private operators in North America. Within three years, 66 percent of survey respondents say it is “critical” or “very important” to adopt IP/MPLS in their wireless networks.

Based on the survey results, the top three reasons driving IP/MPLS adoption in North America private networks are convergence of different organizations and services onto common transport, increase in capacity and improvement in reliability.

One of the most revealing results of the survey is that 69 percent of respondents consider their lack of in-house expertise with IP/MPLS as the No. 1 barrier to implementation. Only 15 percent know precisely what they want to accomplish when implementing IP/MPLS, according to the survey. For complete survey results, please visit http://dgen.aviatnetworks.com/IP-MPLS-Survey-Results.

“Clearly, as our survey shows, operators in vertical markets including public safety and utilities in North America know IP/MPLS is imperative for their near-term operations,” says Ola Gustafsson, senior vice president, product and services portfolio management, Aviat Networks. “However, they do not feel comfortable doing it themselves and are not even sure exactly what they should do to maximize the value of IP/MPLS.”

Aviat offers a complete portfolio of IP/MPLS products and services to assist customers in North America make a seamless transition to IP/MPLS solutions. Roughly two-thirds of Aviat’s North America business originates from non-mobile customers.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) is a leading global provider of microwave networking solutions transforming communications networks to handle the exploding growth of IP-centric, multi-Gigabit data services. With more than 750,000 systems installed around the world, Aviat Networks provides LTE-proven microwave networking solutions to mobile operators, including some of the largest and most advanced 4G/LTE networks in the world. Public safety, utility, government and defense organizations trust Aviat Networks’ solutions for their mission-critical applications where reliability is paramount. In conjunction with its networking solutions, Aviat Networks provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to effectively and seamlessly migrate to next-generation Carrier Ethernet/IP networks. For more than 50 years, customers have relied on Aviat Networks’ high performance and scalable solutions to help them maximize their investments and solve their most challenging network problems. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Aviat Networks operates in more than 100 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

The survey of 159 respondents from 120 North America private wireless network operators occurred from Nov. 6 to Dec. 5, 2014. 52 percent of respondents are from public safety agencies or state and local government, 37 percent from utilities and 11 percent from other non-mobile operators. 48 percent of respondents either are primary decision-makers or have influence in planning and purchasing IP/MPLS solutions.

