Introducing the New Verus HD Digital Video System from Data911

Alameda, CA - February 2014: Data911’s new Verus HD Digital Video System is a complete mobile video management solution specifically designed for Public Safety and Law Enforcement agencies. Verus brings you the very latest in-car video technology and is unique in that it utilizes open standards HD/IP cameras and can flexibly support a wide variety of configurations and special uses. Features include support for 6 POE/IP HD cameras, 4 independent audio channels including dual 900Mhz wireless microphones, touch screen control interface software, body worn camera integration, LPR ready, and h.264 video encoding. Verus also supports wireless video file transfer, pre-event recording, system and event triggers, the ability to push software configuration changes and updates to the vehicle from the station, and much more. Data911 provides customer technical support and warranty service through our highly trained staff of qualified technology experts in Alameda, California. For high res or low res images images visit here - http://thinkipm.com/clientprs/data911/data911022014.html