RadioMobile Launches “The Patriot"All-In-One Mobile Data Computer

RadioMobile introduces “The Patriot” All-In-One Mobile Data Computer; the company’s newest offering in its product line of mobile data computers.

This state-of-the-art solution features a built-in Intel i5 computer with a 12.1” high bright touchscreen. Built fanless with no moving parts, the Patriot takes pride in a standard configuration of 120 GB solid state drive & 8 GB RAM with upgrade options. It also offers plenty of USB 3.0 and 2.0 peripherals along with options to plug in an additional HDMI display, Ethernet and/or Serial devices & Wi-Fi capability. For additional information, pricing and availability please contact RadioMobile Sales at 858.530.1065 (direct) or 855.R1MOBILE (855.716.6245) toll free or email us at sales@radiomobile.com