Two More GeoComm Staff Certified GIS Professionals

St. Cloud, MN: GeoComm is proud to announce that two GIS Data Managers have recently become certified as GIS Professionals (GISP) through the GIS Certification Institute (GISCI). Jessica Beierman and John Krafft became certified GISPs after meeting the GIS requirements in three different areas: educational achievement, professional experience, and contributions to the profession.

To become a certified GISP, a GIS professional must meet the minimum standards for ethical conduct and professional practice that is established by the GISCI. The purpose of the GIS Certification Institute is to provide professionals who work in the field of geographic information systems with a formal process that: Allows them to be recognized by their colleagues and peers for having demonstrated exemplary professional practice and integrity in the field Establishes and maintains high standards of both professional practice and ethical conduct Encourages aspiring GIS professionals to work towards certification for the purpose of professional development and advancement Encourages established GIS professionals to continue to hone their professional skills and ethical performance even as GIS technology changes.

“As GeoComm GIS Data Managers, Jessica and John contribute to the Public Safety GIS community by educating and demonstrating on a variety of GIS tools and topics. By completing their certification, both Jessica and John have demonstrated their commitment to our customers by sharing their experience, knowledge and pledge to deliver quality work,” Commented Todd Pieper, GeoComm Assistant Vice President of Client Services”.

Jessica and John join a growing team of GeoComm certified GISP’s who have collaboratively demonstrated professional competency and integrity in the field.



Learn more about the GISCI and GISP Certification at http://www.gisci.org/

About GeoComm: GeoComm (www.geo-comm.com) was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 19 years, the company has grown to serve more than 12,000 dispatchers in 800 emergency 9-1-1 call centers in the United States, helping to keep more than 84 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of geographic information and communication systems. The company’s systems route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller’s location on a dispatchers map, and guide eme rgency responders to the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles.