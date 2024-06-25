How to buy scheduling software (eBook)

Scheduling has always been a challenge for law enforcement agencies, and it isn’t getting any easier post-2020.

What was already a logistical feat—providing around-the-clock police response to communities while managing FLSA overtime compensation, contractual obligations with unions, and staff training needs—has only been exacerbated by the unprecedented staffing difficulties facing departments.

The coronavirus pandemic highlighted the need for agencies to be able to fill emergency staffing gaps quickly. It also brought into focus the health and wellness needs of today’s officers. Features like off-site time clock access and real-time electronic form submission went from nice-to-have to must-have as protecting staff from infection became mission-critical.

Additionally, ongoing calls for police reform have led to record-level retirements from the profession, forcing schedulers to find ways to sustainably utilize remaining staff and attract newcomers to their rosters.

Many departments are finding that scheduling software allows them to do just that: fill on-duty staffing needs while also putting personnel in control of their own schedules. With tasks like shift bidding and off-duty sign-ups being streamlined, the logistical minefield that was police scheduling becomes a key selling point for future recruits.

This Police1 guide to purchasing scheduling software can help you compare products and ask the right questions to get the best system for your agency.

Included in this guide:



Key considerations before purchasing scheduling software, ensuring you understand your department’s specific needs and the capabilities of different systems.

Essential questions to ask vendors, enabling you to gather all necessary information for informed purchasing decisions.

Download your free copy of the comprehensive “How to Buy Scheduling Software” guide from Police1 by filling out the form today.