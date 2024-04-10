CentralSquare Technologies to revolutionize public safety with advanced cloud capabilities from AWS

PRESS RELEASE

LAKE MARY, Fla. — CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public sector technology, today announced it will leverage Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver enhanced cloud migration guidance and services through CentralSquare’s end-to-end public safety portfolio.

As cloud services become a business necessity by 2028, it is pivotal for local government and public safety agencies to leverage the most dependable systems for emergency response – particularly during large-scale disasters when power and internet may be down. Having critical systems such as CAD (Computer Aided Dispatch) available in the cloud ensures communication and data sharing can occur, even in the most challenging of resource deployment. Access to real-time and historical data on a centralized platform enables quick, informed decision-making, driving the best possible outcomes and ultimately saving more lives.

Adopting a robust public safety portfolio in the cloud serves as a catalyst for agencies, helping them navigate challenges, manage workloads, and meet industry and citizen expectations. By leveraging CentralSquare’s technology on AWS, first responders and officers can spend less time on back-office reporting, streamline workflows and dedicate more time to community engagement, fostering positive, trusting relationships with citizens.

“It was previously not possible to have such comprehensive situational awareness and collaborative capabilities in public safety technologies. With cloud access, first responders are able to focus on what matters, creating more meaningful engagement with the community,” said Manolis Kotzabasakis, Chief Executive Officer at CentralSquare Technologies. “In working with AWS, we look forward to continuing to outfit agencies with the best cloud solutions tailored to their needs.”

About CentralSquare Technologies

CentralSquare Technologies is the largest independent public sector software provider that powers all aspects of managing local government to build smarter and safer communities. Public sectors across North America use CentralSquare to enable efficiencies and a seamless end-to-end integrated experience by using innovative, cloud-based solutions and automation. CentralSquare’s scalable technology helps state and local agencies thrive operationally, even during states of emergency in public safety when every second counts. Its intuitive enterprise software also includes user-friendly platforms to support public administration agencies with finance, asset, compliance, case management and much more to drive better public experiences.

As the market driver for advancing safety and justice with innovative technology, CentralSquare serves 3 out of 4 citizens across North America. The company is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL and has locations in North Carolina, South Dakota and British Columbia. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.