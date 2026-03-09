REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Burnout by spreadsheet: The true cost of outdated scheduling systems (eBook)

Your guide to smarter, purpose-built scheduling that works for public safety

Staffing challenges are already pushing your agency to the limit.

Outdated scheduling systems are making the problem worse.

Across the country, police leaders just like you are struggling with staffing shortages, rising overtime costs and increasing pressure to maintain operational readiness. Yet many agencies still rely on spreadsheets, paper processes or disconnected tools to manage one of their most critical functions: scheduling.

The result?

Hours lost every week, preventable overtime, officer burnout and decisions that are harder to defend when scrutiny comes.

This eBook takes a hard look at the hidden risks and real costs of outdated scheduling systems — and shows how modern workforce management tools can help agencies regain control, improve transparency and support officer wellness. In it, you’ll learn:

  • Why scheduling has become a critical leadership challenge in policing.
  • The operational and morale risks created by manual scheduling processes.
  • How modern scheduling tools improve visibility, fairness and compliance.
  • How one California police department modernized scheduling to reduce administrative burden and improve staffing decisions.
  • Practical steps agencies can take now to reduce scheduling risk and improve readiness.

Don’t let outdated scheduling hold your agency back. Download the eBook now.

