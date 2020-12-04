GALLS Field OPS tactical pants available for men and women

Not all tactical pants are made to perform during a real-world tactical operation, but GALLS Field Operative (OPS) pants are designed for comfort, function, and the ultimate tactical performance for men and women operatives.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — GALLS, LLC, the leading distributor of uniforms and equipment to public safety agencies, knows a tactical pant needs more than looks to get the job done. GALLS Field Operative (OPS) Pants are designed with fit and function in mind whether sitting behind the desk or running after a suspect. Performance is key and GALLS left no detail out.

Constructed from a lightweight, durable ripstop fabric with mechanical stretch to allow for any active operations, the pant is also treated with DWR (Durable Water Resistant) finish for superior protection against liquid spills. The tunnel-loop waistband expands up to 3” for additional comfort, especially when actively moving. The pant is also bar-tack reinforced throughout and has felled seams for extra durability and confident performance and a full gusset for ease of movement when bending, squatting, or climbing. Smart pockets provide proper storage like the front magazine or cell phone pocket for quick retrieval and zippered, side-entry internal cargo pockets for essential items. Standard side pockets have a mini-gusset designed for easy clipping a small tactical knife and keeping it secure. The zippered fly features a YKK zipper for extra reliability and a G-Shield shank button with an internal melamine button for security.

Available in men’s and women’s sizes in black, navy, and khaki. MSRP is $69.99. Right now, GALLS is offering 14% off.

About GALLS

Lexington, Kentucky-based GALLS, LLC is “Proud to Serve America’s Public Safety Professionals.” Together with its subsidiaries, Galls represents the largest distributor of uniform and equipment to public safety personnel, including police, fire, EMS, private security, corrections, federal/military, and postal. Each year, more than one million men and women in the public safety, postal, and public transportation industries depend on GALLS for their essential and robust selection of equipment and apparel, ranging from customized uniforms, sunglasses, and boots/shoes to body armor, handcuffs, medical kits, and light bars. Founded in 1967, GALLS is a trusted resource for fast, convenient, and reliable public safety equipment, supplies, and gear. GALLS is headquartered in Lexington, KY, and boasts an associate team of 1500-plus based throughout the United States that services customers through an award-winning national catalog, convenient eCommerce site, more than 125 dedicated sales reps, 80 locations, and the eQuip agency online solution. Learn more at www.galls.com.