GC Patrol Shield is first rifle-rated shield to pass ASTM ‘real-world’ standard

PRESS RELEASE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Graphene Composites USA (GC USA), a leading innovator in ballistic protection, announced today that its ultralight GC Patrol Shield has become the first and only rifle-rated ballistic shield to pass and receive third-party verification for rifle and shotgun rounds under the ASTM E3347-25 standard (Standard Specification for Ballistic-Resistant Shields Used by Law Enforcement Officers).

This milestone represents a significant advancement in officer protection and provides law enforcement agencies with independently verified, enhanced ballistic resistance that exceeds previous industry standards. Third-Party verified edge-shot protection and real-world durability at half the weight of conventional shields sets high industry expectations for Law Enforcement safety.

The ASTM E3347-25 test result confirms that GC Patrol Shield successfully protects against ASTM-Shield-RF1 and ASTM-Shield-SG threats, including 7.62 x 51mm M80, 7.62 x 39mm MSC, 5.56 x 45mm M193, and 12 Gauge Shotgun 1 oz slug rounds, while maintaining structural integrity under the most demanding real-world conditions. SEI, affiliated with ASTM and responsible for verifying ASTM standard compliance, has verified the GC Patrol Shield test result.

Raising the bar for ballistic shield testing

This standard is intended to replace the forty-year-old NIJ 0108.01 generic standard for ballistic resistant materials, where ballistic shields were self-certified by manufacturers and contained significant testing limitations whereby a shield had to withstand five widely spaced shots, viewports were not tested, and no third-party verification was available.

The ASTM E3347 standard addresses these critical gaps by requiring that shields are tested by third-party, ISO-qualified laboratories that verify shields perform under ‘real-world’ conditions and threats that affect shield performance, including:

Extreme environmental conditioning (hot, cold, and water submersion cycles)

Viewport testing

Edge shot testing

Cluster shot testing

Angled shot testing

“Being the first and only company to achieve ASTM verification of rifle and shotgun protection with our GC Patrol Shield, is significant validation of our superior ballistic protection technology” said Mox Weber, President, GC USA. “The ability of our ultralight shield to absorb higher-caliber rounds in adverse conditions while retaining integrity, provides law enforcement agencies with independently verified assurance that GC Patrol Shield will perform when officers need it most. We are incredibly proud of this achievement.”

Superior protection without the weight penalty

GC Patrol Shield achieves ASTM E3347 verification while weighing significantly less than traditional ballistic shields, making it far less taxing for officers to carry and deploy during extended operations or rapid response situations.

About GC Shield®: Bringing tomorrow’s shield to you today, GC Shield represents a quantum leap forward in lightweight, high-performance ballistic shields and offers users a level of protection and mobility that was previously unattainable. Technical specifications and testing documentation available upon request. GC Shield and GC Patrol Shield are registered trademarks.

About ASTM E3347/E3347M-25

This is the Standard Specification for Ballistic-Resistant Shields Used by Law Enforcement Officers. The purpose of this specification is to provide performance requirements and test methods for the evaluation of ballistic-resistant shields used by law enforcement officers.

About Safety Equipment Institute (SEI)

SEI is an affiliate of ASTM International and has served as one of the world’s leading independent third-party certification program providers. SEI works with government agencies, standards development organizations, governing bodies, and manufacturers to accomplish one common goal to provide industrial workers, firefighters, first responders, law enforcement, athletes, and the general public with certified, trusted safety equipment.