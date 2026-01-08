GC is a world leader in advanced materials research, development and design. We have created our patented GC Shield technology to create the strongest, lightest and most resilient ballistic shields available.
Our unique and lightweight ballistic shields offer high levels of ballistic and stab protection. Our GC Patrol Shield exceeds the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) NIJ-0108.01 Level III Standard at 20 lbs - half the weight of rival products, increasing mobility and ease of use. GC Patrol Shield is the first, and only, rifle-rated shield to pass the ASTM ‘real-world’ standard.
We also offer our GC RF2 Shield, which has the same design and features, and protects against the 5.56 x 45 mm M855 special threat.
The GC Shields have an unmatched ability to stop multiple handgun and rifle rounds, even edge shots and can also be combined to instantly create a shield wall or barricade with a force multiplier effect for engagement or evacuations.
Address: 225 Dyer Street
Zip Code: 02903
Location: PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island
Main Phone Number: +1 (617) 784-7087
Contact email: mox@graphenecomposites.com
