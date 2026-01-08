REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
GC Shield

GC is a world leader in advanced materials research, development and design. We have created our patented GC Shield technology to create the strongest, lightest and most resilient ballistic shields available.

Our unique and lightweight ballistic shields offer high levels of ballistic and stab protection. Our GC Patrol Shield exceeds the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) NIJ-0108.01 Level III Standard at 20 lbs - half the weight of rival products, increasing mobility and ease of use. GC Patrol Shield is the first, and only, rifle-rated shield to pass the ASTM ‘real-world’ standard.


We also offer our GC RF2 Shield, which has the same design and features, and protects against the 5.56 x 45 mm M855 special threat.


The GC Shields have an unmatched ability to stop multiple handgun and rifle rounds, even edge shots and can also be combined to instantly create a shield wall or barricade with a force multiplier effect for engagement or evacuations.
Address: 225 Dyer Street
Zip Code: 02903
Location: PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island
Main Phone Number: +1 (617) 784-7087
Contact email: mox@graphenecomposites.com
Tactical Products Less Lethal Ballistic Shields
FEATURED PRODUCTS
GC Compact Shield
GC RF2 Shield
GC Patrol Shield
GC Connector
Custom Shield Cover
ARTICLES
Ballistic Shields
Raising the bar: GC Patrol Shield becomes first rifle shield to pass new ‘real-world’ ballistic standard
January 08, 2026 04:59 PM
Feature-packed ultralight shield is a boon for officers
August 28, 2024 01:35 PM
Alex Ulibarri
Ballistic Shields
Ballistic shields must match escalating firepower
June 17, 2024 06:31 PM
John Erich
Police Products
Advanced materials create powerful, lightweight shield for law enforcement and school safety
March 18, 2024 07:05 PM
John Erich
VIDEOS
GC Shield Testimonial: Tyngsborough Police Department
November 04, 2025 04:09 PM
GC Shield Testimonial: Lynnfield Police Department
November 04, 2025 04:08 PM
GC Shield Testimonial: Winthrop Police Department
November 04, 2025 04:06 PM
GC Shield Testimonial: Westwood Police Department
November 04, 2025 04:04 PM
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Ballistic Shields
GC Patrol Shield is first rifle-rated shield to pass ASTM ‘real-world’ standard
January 05, 2026 12:41 PM
Ballistic Shields
Graphene Composites to showcase advanced ballistic protection technology at DSEI 2025
September 12, 2025 04:49 PM
Ballistic Shields
Graphene Composites develops next-generation ballistic and blast protection
September 03, 2025 05:25 PM
Ballistic Shields
GC USA launches new ultralight compact shield
June 18, 2025 12:21 PM
HOW TO BUY GUIDES
Riot Gear
How to buy riot response gear (eBook)
June 25, 2024 10:20 AM
Breaching Tools
How to buy tactical entry tools (eBook)
June 24, 2024 10:32 PM
Body Armor
How to buy body armor (eBook)
June 17, 2024 08:27 AM
Less Lethal
How to buy less lethal products (eBook)
May 24, 2024 12:08 PM
