Baker Batshield® Announces Ballistic Shield Instructor Training

World Class Ballistic Shield Instructor Al Baker Teaches at the Smith & Wesson Academy

Lancaster, PA - Baker Batshield® is pleased to announce that Al Baker, president of Baker Batshields, Inc., has been selected as the lead shield instructor trainer at the Smith & Wesson Training Academy located in Springfield, Massachusetts. Al Baker has provided shield training for more than 500 separate law enforcement and military agencies during his thirty-four year career www.bakerbatshield.com.

Baker states; “It is a fact. Today’s law enforcement trainer is under much scrutiny. Ballistic shield use and techniques have greatly evolved in recent years, and it is imperative that trainers be kept up to date. The educators at the Smith & Wesson Academy recognize and provide an important service to the law enforcement community. I am pleased and honored to be affiliated with this organization and granted the opportunity to impart my knowledge to the LE professionals tasked with training ballistic shield operators”.

For over thirty-five years the Smith & Wesson Academy has been considered one of America’s finest training facilities by our nation’s law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement personnel from every state and over fifty foreign countries have traveled to their Springfield, Massachusetts facility to receive state-of-the-art instruction which exceeds the demanding needs of law enforcement. The academy’s superior training gives today’s police force the knowledge necessary to handle tomorrow’s most extreme situations.

There are a few slots still available in the next Smith & Wesson “Ballistic Shield Instructor Training” class scheduled for March 8/9/10th. The cutoff date for enrollment in this class is February 15th, 2006. www.smith-wesson.com Telephone the Smith & Wesson Academy directly at; (413) 846-6461. Traditional bunker and Baker Batshield training will be provided in this hybrid Ballistic Shield Instructor Training class.