Graphene Composites teams up with protective solutions leader Safeware

PRESS RELEASE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Graphene Composites USA Inc (GC USA) announces a distribution partnership with Safeware Inc, a leader in protection solutions to sell GC Shield® products in the USA.

GC USA, an advanced materials engineering company, produces the ultralight GC Patrol Shield®, which is amongst the strongest, lightest, and most resilient ballistic shields available on the market.

Safeware is a trusted name in the protective safety equipment and first responder industry with a vision to provide innovative and high-quality safety solutions. Safeware holds several cooperative contracts, serving a broad range of customers across the US, including the General Services Administration (GSA) on a national level as well as numerous state and local authorities.

Mox Weber, President, GC USA said “Being a part of the Safeware brand portfolio is an honor and demonstrates our product standing in the protection sector. Our partnership strengthens the reach in the US and provides significant commercial opportunities, particularly through federal, state, and local contracts”.

“It’s great to have GC’s ballistic product offering onboard to enhance our protection portfolio” says Scott Simons, Product Manager at Safeware. “Their unique technology has many benefits particularly its effective force dispersion and lightweight nature which are important for protection and mobility.”

To find out more, please visit our website or get in touch at info@graphenecomposites.com

About Graphene Composites

Graphene Composites is a world leader in advanced materials engineering. We are driven by our ethos – GC for Good – working with our partners to apply our expertise to make truly life-enhancing products.

About Safeware Inc

Safeware is a driving force in the protective safety equipment and responder industry, with a rich history dating back to 1979. Founded with a vision to provide innovative and high-quality safety solutions to businesses and organizations within the shadow of the Nation’s Capital, Safeware has since become a trusted name for first responders, educational institutions, government, and industrial safety workers across the United States.