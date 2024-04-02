Introducing Full Forge Gear’s Extreme Lite Level 3A plates

PRESS RELEASE

DAYTON, Ohio — MKS Supply and Full Forge Gear proudly presents the latest innovation in personal protection: the Full Forge Gear 10x12 shooter style cut Extreme-Lite NIJ Rated 3A Body Armor Plate. Engineered to provide unparalleled protection without compromising on weight or affordability, this revolutionary body armor plate sets the standard for level 3 ballistic protection.

Crafted with cutting-edge materials and advanced manufacturing techniques, the Extreme-Lite Level 3A Plate offers exceptional ballistic resistance while ensuring maximum comfort and mobility for the wearer. Its extreme-lightweight design, weighing only 1.3 pounds (lbs), makes it ideal for prolonged wear without sacrificing maneuverability.

“Whether you’re a law enforcement officer, security guard, or an everyday civilian seeking reliable protection, our Extreme-Lite Level 3A Plate is designed to meet your needs with utmost precision,” said Kara Boesenberg, Executive Vice-President MKS Supply.

Key Specifications:



Protection Level: NIJ Level 3A (National Institute of Justice Standard 0101.06)

Weight: Extreme-lightweight design, weighing only 1.3 pounds (lbs)

Material: Utilizes advanced ballistic fibers and composite materials for superior strength and durability

Thickness: Slim profile for enhanced maneuverability and concealment

Curve: Ergonomically contoured for a snug fit against the body

Coating: Durable outer coating for resistance against abrasions and environmental factors

Affordability: Engineered to provide premium protection at an affordable price point, ensuring accessibility without compromising quality

Applications: Suitable for law enforcement, security personnel, and civilians seeking reliable ballistic 3A protection

Protection Provided:



Provides comprehensive protection against handgun threats up to .44 Magnum and other common handgun calibers

Offers defense against fragments and shrapnel from explosive devices

Ideal for use in various operational environments, including urban, rural, and home environments

Tested to meet NIJ Level 3A Standard

Specs:



Weight: 1.80 lbs

Dimensions: 10" x 12"

MSRP: $135.99

Full Forge Gear’s Extreme Lite Level 3A Plates are now available for purchase, setting a new benchmark in personal protection. Trust in this plate to provide the peace of mind you deserve in the face of potential threats.

For more information about MKS Supply, visit www.mkssupply.com. For more info on Full Forge Gear visit www.fullforgegear.com