RMA Armament, Inc., Introduces SRT Hard Armor Plate

Rock Island, IL (July 2015) – In the midst of a breakout year RMA Armament, Inc., is proud to announce the Special Rifle Threat (SRT) stand-alone hard armor plate, its latest armor solution. Rated at IIIa+ according to the National Institute of Justice’s 0101.06 standard, this SRT plate was manufactured to bridge the gap in ballistic standard, weight requirement and price point between its IIIa hard and soft armor and level III rifle plate counterparts.

RMA’s SRT hard armor plate is designed to provide multi-hit protection against some of the most common high speed rifle rounds in the world today – the 7.62x39 (M67 Lead Core), 6.8x43 FMJ and .556x45 ball rounds.

Most impressive is that this SRT plate – comprised of UHMWPE material - can stand up to a ballistic beating of the aforementioned nature while weighing just 2.05lbs, which is just a fraction of the weight typically needed to defeat such high velocity rounds.

“We are extremely pleased with the development of this incredibly lightweight, yet world-class, life-saving armor,” CEO Blake Waldrop comments. “RMA was initially tasked by a foreign government to produce this armor product. And after the outstanding reception it received upon its design, and outstanding test results, we immediately knew that this was a product we needed to bring to the masses.

“We’re no doubt proud of our SRT plate and its life saving ability in relation to .556 and 7.62x39 caliber rounds.”

Like RMA’s Level III and IIIa hard armor plates, the SRT is also highly buoyant, making perfect sense for maritime operators who need a high level of protection.

DETAILS

- Special Threat, Multi-Hit Tested by an NIJ Certified Laboratory

- Special Rifle Threat Stand-Alone

- Constructed with Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene

- Single Curve

- Shooter’s Cut

- Positive Buoyant

- Waterproof

- Made in the USA

SIZING

- 10" x 12"

- 2.05 lbs (.93kg)

- Thickness: 0.56"

ABOUT RMA

Located in Rock Island, Illinois, RMA Armament, Inc., was founded by former U.S. Marine and police officer Blake Waldrop in October of 2011. After the tragic loss of a Marine friend, Waldrop fully understood the need for truly reliable life-saving body armor. Since its founding, RMA has been focused on the R&D and manufacturing of body armor to bring to the men and women of the US Department of Defense, state and local law enforcement agencies as well as foreign military. RMA uses only the highest quality materials in its armor products to ensure that the men and women who protect this great nation are protected against any potential threat imaginable.

