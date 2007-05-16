Morovision Night Vision, Inc. Introduces the Thermal-Eye 5000xp Thermal Infrared Imaging Camera System

DANA POINT, CA - Morovision Night Vision, Inc. - An Authorized Distributor for L-3 Thermal-Eye, introduces the Thermal-Eye 5000xp. The 5000xp is the newest addition to the Thermal-Eye family of infrared thermal imaging systems from L-3 Thermal-Eye. Similar to the 4000M, the 5000xp has additional design accommodations to withstand the harsher environments of marine and vehicle applications. The 5000xp features industry leading Barium Strontium Titanate (BST) technology and provides a clear 320 x 240 pixel resolution - a 400% increase in pixels over its predecessor along with twice the field of view (24° x 18°). The camera can detect human activity up to 1500 feet and is NTSC compatible. The 5000xp system is composed of the Pan/Tilt Camera, the Electronics Module, the Handcontroller/Joystick, four ’25 interconnect cables, a power cable with fuse, and installation hardware.

For pricing and more information on the Thermal-Eye 5000xp, please call 1-800-424-8222 or (949) 488-3855 or visit on the web at: http://www.morovision.com/thermal_imagers/5000xp.htm