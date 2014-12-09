CMC Government Supply Now Offers EOTech Night Vision and Thermal Imaging Devices on BuyBoard

Dallas, TX – CMC Government Supply is now offering EOTech Night Vision and Thermal Imaging products at contract pricing through BuyBoard. The BuyBoard National Purchasing Cooperative is a national online purchasing cooperative developed to comply with state laws which require government entities to make purchases from an approved list of vendors who have gone through a competitive procurement process.

CMC Government Supply is proud to offer EOTech products on BuyBoard. EOTech, a leading name in imaging products, offers a variety of thermal and night vision devices featured by CMC on BuyBoard.

The Model X320 detects human movement 800 yards away through advanced thermal technology. It’s ideal for hunting, surveillance, reconnaissance and first response. The X320 offers greater scene detail with 320 x 240 resolution and features a video port for simultaneous recording. This device is small enough to easily stow in your pocket and provides exceptional clarity, sharpness and overall image quality. It’s perfect for challenging weather conditions like dust, smoke or complete darkness.

Another versatile thermal imaging solution is the Light Weapon Thermal Sight (LWTS) by EOTech. This clip-on system mounts in front of your day optics and allows you to view your reticle over the thermal image. In addition, it can be used as a handheld observation tool or mounted by itself as a stand-alone weapon sight. The thermal imaging capability of the LWTS allows for long-wave infrared observation and target identification under adverse conditions including, light rain, smoke, light-snow and low light to total darkness.

For customers that need a rugged night vision options, the M2124 (PVS-24 type), is a clip-on night vision device (CNVD) used by US Special Operation Forces and mounts in line with a standard day optical sight. There is no need to re-zero since the primary sight remains undisturbed. This benefit enables the user to maintain consistent eye relief and shooting position.

A product that can be used in conjunction with night vision devices is the Advanced Target Pointer/Illuminator/Aiming Laser (ATPIAL). It is small, lightweight and easy to use. The ATPIAL LA-5/PEQ High Power has an adjustable, fully focusable IR illuminator that allows users to see perfectly through their night vision rifle scope even when they are without any natural light.

“State and Local Law Enforcement agencies and departments can now benefit from excellent night vision and thermal imaging pricing through our BuyBoard contract,” stated Debby Parker, Vice President of CMC Government Supply. “EOTech designs advanced and innovative technology for the law enforcement community and we are pleased to offer this to our customers through BuyBoard.”

About CMC Government Supply

CMC Government Supply provides United States federal, state & local governments and authorized government contractors specialized products, software, data and services. Most of our products are used for military, intelligence, homeland security, law enforcement, public safety and general government applications. Dallas, Texas based CMC Government Supply is classified as a small business supplier to all federal, state and local governments. For more information, visit http://www.cmcgov.com.