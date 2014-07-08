The Beachy Head Chaplaincy Missing Person Search Employs Argus Camera

“When the argus TT Type came along I said wow, it blew me away!” said Mark Pybus, director of Beachy Head Chaplaincy.

During a routine search, the police came across an empty car which had been left unlocked, it caused immediate concern that someone might be in danger along the downs. The police instantly requested for a helicopter to search the area but no one was found.

Mark Pybus, BHCT Chaplain on the ground picked up a TT Type camera and quickly identified a heat signature, this allowed Mark to request for the helicopter to hover over the area which ultimately saved the person from taking their own life.

The Beachy Head Chaplaincy have just purchased two argus TT Type cameras following a successful trial along the downs. The Chaplaincy had been using the argus SC camera for some time but then saw the potential of the TT Type following its introduction to the argus product range.

“The TT allowed us to attach the camera via its video out connector to our Freelander which had been fitted out with a 10 inch screen.” said Mark Pybus. “It allows the team to drive along in darkness without being seen, using powerful torches was the alternative but obviously this gives away the location of the vehicle. There are a lot of cars going along the downs all the time and so it is not out of the ordinary to see passing vehicles.”