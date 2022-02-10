ZistosHD Wireless Systems for Tactical Surveillance!

The ZistosHD system offers a state-of-the-art, high resolution video tool that allows a tactical team to make a safe visual assessment of dangerous or inaccessible conditions, using highly detailed video images.

The ZistosHD Tactical Systems support wireless encrypted video and are full 1080P HD video with most camera options. This system’s design maximizes its suitability for use in different tactical applications by offering an array of field-swappable telescoping poles and camera modules. Poles include friction-hinged & motorized with articulation ranging from 3’ – 30. Our line of interchangeable cameras is well-suited for tactical use, and includes: 10X IR Optical Zoom, 30X Optical Zoom, Dual Mode Thermal (true thermal image), an Under Door, as well as a Flex-end Snake.

The system has been engineered to offer the highest resolution images that are viewed on a specially configured, rugged 5” or 10” tablet (other display options available). ZistosHD Tactical Systems support simultaneous viewing by multiple team members. The images can be transmitted via wired or wireless methods and the tablet display can be pole, chest, or wrist-mounted.

Unlike the older, easily compromised analog wireless video, our new wireless technology has been selected to provide a safe encrypted video stream that cannot be intercepted and is viewable without an appreciable delay.

The heart of the ZistosHD Tactical Video System is the rugged, ergonomically designed control handle. The weather-resistant handle offers integrated push buttons that facilitate all operations, including illumination level control, still image capture, video record, zoom functions and motorized camera pan controls. These functions can also be remotely controlled using the ZistosHD tablet’s touchscreen. The handle accepts a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that has an easily viewable, built-in battery charge level indicator. The battery charge level is even viewable when the system is off or the batteries are unplugged from the handle. The battery runtime will typically last from 6+ hours depending on camera options. An external power input is also available as an option for alternate external power sources.

About Zistos Corporation

Greater Performance through Cutting-Edge Technology

Since 2001, Zistos has been designing and manufacturing portable video systems for interdiction, surveillance and tactical operations that increase the safety and effectiveness of law enforcement and military security personnel, exposed to potentially dangerous situations. The company has earned an excellent reputation for pioneering innovations in tactical surveillance. Zistos offers an array of portable video solutions, including ZistosHD (full 1080P) high resolution wireless systems and components, IR zoom and low-light cameras, dual mode thermal cameras, as well as under door cameras and videoscopes — all engineered and designed for dependable rapid deployment.

A Commitment to Exceptional Service and Support

Zistos is proud to serve the dedicated individuals involved in tactical, rescue, and counter-terrorism operations that save lives and increase our safety and security. We do whatever we can to honor our responsibility to those who put their trust in us by purchasing our products. Behind every Zistos product — which are all designed and made in the USA — is a team of engineers and industry specialists dedicated to making the critical work done by our customers easier, safer, and more effective. No other company provides a higher level of responsive service and professional support than Zistos.