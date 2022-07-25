New accessories add breadth to Hurst Jaws of Life® product offerings

Two new accessories are adding breadth to HURST Jaws of Life® product offerings, providing first responders with more resources to enhance safety, speed and patient access at the rescue scene: HURST Jaws of Life Scout light and HURST Jaws of Life Ram Claw set.

The HURST Jaws of Life Scout is a tactical LED scene light powered by HURST Jaws of Life eDRAULIC® Watertight Extrication Tool (EWXT)/ eDRAULIC 3.0 (E3) batteries. Offering up to 14,000 lumens with four light levels, the Scout is lightweight for easy mobility at the scene. Its versatile mounting options range from ground set to hanging to use of the integrated drywall spike to mount it on the wall.

The new Ram Claw set from HURST Jaws of Life is designed to support “cross-ramming,” a technique used to push deformed body panels out of the way, clearing room for patient extrication. It also provides increased surface area to ensure that material can be pushed away, rather than pierced, allowing for creation of an anchor point outside of standard push points. The Ram Claw, sold as a set consisting of one large claw (17” X 14”) and one small claw (13.7” X 11.8”), is applicable for all HURST ram tools, both hoseline and eDRAULIC.

First responders can contact their HURST Jaws of Life dealer for more information on product specs.

The HURST Jaws of Life Scout light and HURST Jaws of Life Ram Claw set will be featured at HURST Jaws of Life’s booth at FDIC International 2022, booth #1608, April 28-30 in Indianapolis. The company’s FDIC activities also include the launch of the new R 320 E3 RAM, tool demonstrations, a panel discussion and a special 50th anniversary event for HURST Jaws of Life.