Leveraging live video for crowd control and public disorder

HACKENSACK, N.J. — In recent years, the United States and countries around the world have witnessed a surge in public gatherings. While the right to peacefully protest is a fundamental freedom in many jurisdictions, maintaining order during large-scale demonstrations poses significant challenges for law enforcement agencies. Authorities must strike a delicate balance between upholding citizens’ rights to assemble and mitigating risks such as property damage, traffic disruptions, violence, and other unlawful behaviors.

Aside from protests, high-profile events like the upcoming FIFA World Cup™ in 2025 and championship parades also require effective crowd management and situational awareness.

When tensions rise and situations escalate, public safety professionals must have a clear understanding of the resources needed to safeguard the public and resolve conflicts. Access to real-time, high-quality video footage is crucial for making informed decisions and ensuring the best possible outcomes.

Given the immense responsibility of maintaining public safety during large-scale events and demonstrations, law enforcement agencies have faced increased scrutiny in recent years. Significant differences in operational procedures across various jurisdictions have been identified as a key issue, highlighting the need for a more unified approach to crowd control and public order management.

The importance of live video for crowd control

To effectively monitor and handle protests, Kevin Cresswell, a seasoned security professional with over 35 years of experience in law enforcement, military, government, and commercial sectors, emphasizes the importance of establishing a unified operating framework for all police departments across different locations.

“A fundamental aspect of effective policing, particularly in handling protests, lies in establishing a shared framework—a set of standards, equipment, inventory tactics, and training procedures—that all police agencies adhere to,” says Cresswell, who served as a National Public Order instructor and tactician in the UK and now sits on the Patrol and Tactical Officers Committee of the IACP.

Despite the varying tactics employed by police internationally today, one commonality exists: the use of video footage.

According to Creswell, high-quality live video plays a crucial role in enhancing overall situational awareness, and aiding tactical responders, strategic commanders, and defense organizations with evidence collection and analysis.

“Effective management and prevention of crowd disorder entails implementing effective monitoring strategies to mitigate anonymity and allow the demonstration of a visible police presence,” added Cresswell.

“The UK’s pioneering, joint approach, utilizing video surveillance at all venues and public places, serves as a model for comprehensive security deployment. LiveU technology now stands as a linchpin, facilitating seamless communication across diverse jurisdictions. “

Using LiveU for crowd control and public disorder

At LiveU, we offer Situational Awareness Solutions across drones, Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV), helicopters, and dashcams, designed to meet the unique needs of public safety organizations.

Our UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) and drone streaming solutions offer secure live video transmission, crucial for public safety and defense operations. This enhances situational awareness, allowing officers to view high-quality, low-latency live drone footage in the command and control center and on any mobile/portable internet-connected device.

We understand that critical situations demand reliable video solutions, even in challenging coverage areas. That’s why we leverage LiveU Reliable Transport (LRT) technology, which guarantees high-quality, low-latency video streaming and resilient connectivity through LiveU IP video encoders, such as the LU-REQON1, that can bond multiple connections, including cellular, WiFi, Ethernet, and satellite.

Our IP-based solutions offer every team a comprehensive view of any situation, with multi-angle live feeds from the field that can be remotely controlled on the LiveU Central unified management platform. Whether captured from drones like Skydio or ground-based cameras, high-quality footage can be securely shared with up to 40 recipients using LiveU field units or any mobile device or PC.

At the core of LiveU’s vision is the commitment to ensuring that organizations have complete control and security over their live video feeds. To achieve this, we offer On-Premise Software (OPS) that enables teams to securely share streams via unique, temporary links and request customized encryption. Furthermore, our solutions are designed to seamlessly integrate with existing video management and situational awareness platforms, streamlining the management of all video feeds and providing a user-friendly experience for public safety professionals.

ROI

Cresswell believes that there are real cost savings by the deployment of seamless video and analytics. “In a four-month period, earlier this year, London’s Metropolitan Police declared that the policing of such protests since the Fall of 2023 had required 35K officer shifts and more than 5K officer rest days to be canceled, at costs of £32.3 million. (Around $41M). The use of multi-source video surveillance roughly saved the police service around $5M in additional officers overtime and time saved in evidence gathering and court preparation.

Our mission

At LiveU, we are deeply committed to empowering teams on the front lines with unparalleled situational awareness. As a trusted technology partner for state and local police, fire departments, first responders, and other government agencies, we understand the pain points these organizations face and the need to secure grants for essential equipment.

By offering reliable and efficient video solutions that streamline operations, safeguard staff and the public, and provide crucial situational awareness, LiveU is dedicated to raising the standard of effective public order management.

We will continue to innovate and deliver solutions that prioritize the well-being of all citizens, supporting the vital work of public safety professionals worldwide.

To learn more about how you can use LiveU technology to expand your existing drone program, contact us here.