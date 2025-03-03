On-demand webinar: Enhancing situational awareness: Transforming mission-critical operations with cutting-edge video technology

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Every second of a call to law enforcement agencies could mean the difference between life and death. LiveU’s Situational Awareness Solution meets the challenge and gives public safety and tactical teams the power to see the full picture live. With instant, high-quality video streaming from any camera on land, water or in the air, you can keep HQ, mobile command centers, and field teams in sync, make faster decisions, and stay one step ahead in any scenario.

Watch this on-demand webinar for a dynamic overview of the newest technologies and workflows that are saving time, money and resources while, most importantly, saving lives. Learn how LiveU’s Situational Awareness Solution offers law enforcement agencies an easy-to-operate tool to increase operational performance, improve outcomes and enhance safety – simply, securely and reliably. The LiveU Situational Awareness Solution delivers secure, reliable, high-quality video and data streams in mission-critical environments utilizing any drone and Video Management System (VMS). Designed to increase mission performance and safety, this critical new technology provides outcomes of paramount importance in modern policing: The ability to share resilient, secure, low latency and high-quality sensor data, including video.

And you don’t need a specialized technician to operate the LiveU unit! Anyone at any level can quickly set up and use the LiveU unit with drones and other IP sources and seamlessly tie in with VMSs, and other technologies they are used to operating without needing formal training. Join this webinar to learn how LiveU can help you focus on the mission and not the technology.

You will learn about:



Critical background information on IP video, bonding LRT and their value for mission critical situations.



on IP video, bonding LRT and their value for mission critical situations. High-level intro to LiveU LU-REQON1 and LiveU Situational Awareness Solution.



to LiveU LU-REQON1 and LiveU Situational Awareness Solution. Real-life customer use cases.



customer use cases. Integration opportunities with tech partners like Skydio, Axon, gNext and others.



with tech partners like Skydio, Axon, gNext and others. Getting started and next steps to finding out more.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Alex Joyce, Rich Gatanis, Kevin Cresswell, Michael Kleinfelt

Alex Joyce is the VP of Solutions at LiveU. He leads a team focused on supporting public safety agencies and broadcasters with real-time video solutions leveraging cellular and satellite technologies across software and hardware environments. With over 30 years of experience in telecommunications, FAA 107 and FCC advanced radio licenses, and a passion for supporting first responders, Alex is excited to use this background to support state and local agencies and demystify the technologies related to search and rescue drone programs, community outreach via real-time video streaming and inter-agency collaboration tools that can save lives.

Rich Gatanis began his public safety career in 2003 as a firefighter, EMT, and hazmat technician with Southern Manatee Fire Rescue (SMFR) in Manatee County, Florida, where he continues to serve today. In 2015, he launched SMFR’s Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) program, developing policies and specialized tools that integrate air monitoring sensors with drones, positioning SMFR as a leader in UAS operations for hazmat and special ops. Rich’s expertise led him to join flymotion in 2017, where he supported public safety agencies nationwide in building drone programs and creating UAS policies and training frameworks. In 2020, he co-founded the Unmanned Tactical Group (UTG), which provides advanced UAS training for public safety, government and defense organizations. In 2021, he helped establish the Florida Public Safety UAS Coordination Group (FLOGRU) under DRONERESPONDERS to enhance collaboration between agencies, industry, and academia. That same year, he also brought his expertise to Brinc Drones and Skydio, contributing to training and consulting efforts focused on tactical drone operations in complex environments.

Kevin Cresswell is a security and defense advisor specializing in defense and security market business development, threat and risk reduction programs, business intelligence, CBRNe, tactical and operational problem solving, analytical translation, OSINT, and travel security. Kevin has over 40 years experience in security and defense and served in law enforcement and the military around the world. He sits on the Patrol & Tactical Officers Committee of International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

Deputy First Class Michael Kleinfelt serves as the UAS Coordinator for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. With over two decades of law enforcement experience since 2002, he has proudly served in a wide range of specialized units including SWAT, mounted patrol, the FDLE/DEA Task Force, TAC, special crimes, and now aviation. Deputy Kleinfelt holds a Bachelor’s Degree in legal research and writing from the University of Central Florida. As the agency’s full-time drone operations coordinator, he designed and implemented a comprehensive 40-hour training program, setting new standards for public safety UAS operations. Under his leadership, the team earned a Life Saving Achievement Award within its first year — a testament to the critical role drones now play in enhancing community safety.