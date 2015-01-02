Lifeloc Technologies Releases AlcoMark® Breath Testing Management Software for Law Enforcement and Workplace Portable Breath Alcohol Testers

AlcoMark® Breath Alcohol Testing Management Software with Remote Diagnostic Helps Make our Roads and Workplaces Safer from Alcohol Abuse.

Lifeloc Technologies, a leading manufacturer of DOT approved Evidential and Preliminary Breath Alcohol Testers for Workplace and Law Enforcement announces the release of its new AlcoMark Breath Testing and Remote Diagnostic Software for use with Lifeloc professional breathalyzers.

The AlcoMark PC-based software enables test and calibration results stored in Lifeloc breath testers to be easily imported into the AlcoMark database, sorted, filtered and analyzed. Instrument data can be subsequently exported into Excel, XML, or Text files for further analysis and sharing.

Kelly Silverman, Director of Product Management for Lifeloc commented that “AlcoMark facilitates data-driven decision making by giving Program Administrators total access and visibility to test result and calibration data from any number of Lifeloc instruments. Users can isolate an individual record, a series of events or look for trends across their entire fleet of breath testers.”

Uniquely to the industry, AlcoMark software also provides remote diagnostic and updating capabilities between Lifeloc alcohol testers and Lifeloc Factory Technical Support. Through the AlcoMark interface instrument settings can be checked and updated regardless of where the instrument is located.

Yolanda Gonzales, Lifeloc’s International Business Development Manager said, “Remote users benefit from Lifeloc’s advanced diagnostic capabilities by avoiding the time and expense of returning instruments to the factory or nearest service center. AlcoMark supports our commitment to providing the very best service in the industry.”

AlcoMark software is available in either English or Spanish for the following DOT approved Lifeloc instruments: FC10Plus, FC20, FC20 Bluetooth, EV30, Phoenix 6.0 and Phoenix 6.0 Bluetooth. AlcoMark is compatible with Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 operating systems.

For more information about AlcoMark please contact your Lifeloc distributor or Lifeloc at sales(at)lifeloc(dot)com or visit us at http://www.lifeloc.com.

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies (OTC:LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and provider of drug testing products for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site.