Lifeloc Technologies to Distribute XCAT Detection System for Narcotics, Gunshot Residue and Explosives

XCAT all-in-one detection system is economical and allows for fast testing in the field.

Wheat Ridge, Colorado - Lifeloc Technologies, a leading manufacturer of DOT approved Evidential and Preliminary Breath Alcohol Testers for Workplace and Law Enforcement is now distributing the XCAT, a portable all-in-one detection system for explosives, narcotics and gunshot residue. XCAT is a safer alternative to colorimetric tests since operators are not exposed to chemicals or broken glass.

The XCAT optical detection system manufactured by RedXDefense allows operators to test pills, powders, residue and liquids on surfaces and hands in three simple steps. A red or green light alerts users to positive or negative test results. XCAT is suitable for trace and bulk detection of Nitramines, Nitrates, Nitroaromatics, Amphetamines, Heroin, Cocaine, PCP and gunshot residue. XCAT does not require calibration or maintenance.

Vince Dugan, CEO of RedXDefense stated that, “We’re delighted to be working with Lifeloc Technologies, a world-class company with global reach in law enforcement. The Lifeloc and RedX teams and business models have strong synergy that will facilitate successfully marketing RedX’s XCAT into domestic and international law enforcement, workplace, and military markets.”

Barry Knott, CEO of Lifeloc Technologies commented that, “XCAT is extraordinary in its versatility, accuracy and ease of use. No other detection system combines narcotics, explosives and gunshot residue into a single affordable device that is this portable and rugged. On-scene investigation has never been easier or safer.”

XCAT is currently used by agencies in over 34 states and 20 countries. For more information about XCAT please contact Lifeloc at sales(at)lifeloc(dot)com or visit us at http://www.lifeloc.com.

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies (OTC:LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and provider of drug testing products for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site.