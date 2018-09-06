York Regional Police Partner with SceneDoc in an Effort to Work Smarter

Leveraging smart mobile technology to evolve how officers capture & share notes

TORONTO — Today, SceneDoc announces a partnership with York Regional Police (YRP) to modernize note-taking, through a proof of concept, on their mobile platform for data collection . YRP becomes the largest agency in Canada to invest in SceneDoc, leveraging tablets and smartphones to securely collect, manage and share everything from electronic notes through to digital evidence, turning what was once mounds of paper into actionable intelligence to strengthen public safety.

“Policing is in need of a transformation and a core part of our strategy will be driven by technology,” says Superintendent Paulo Da Silva. “Our primary objective with this initiative is to empower our members to work smarter by providing them with current tools and technology to perform their duties and serve the community. We are excited to be partnering with SceneDoc on this pilot to modernize our current method of note-taking. YRP will take a lead role in a transformation of a 100-year-old practice of handwritten note-taking to leverage current technology offered by tablets and smartphones .”

“This project will be evolutionary for York Regional Police, the community and policing in Canada. We tip our hats to Chief Eric Jolliffe, Deputy Chiefs André Crawford and Thomas Carrique and Superintendent Da Silva for the action they are taking to deliver the tools officers absolutely require in the 21st century,” says SceneDoc CEO, Alex Kottoor .

SceneDoc’s mission is to redefine the role of mobile technology in public safety. The company was recently awarded the coveted “Motorola Solutions Award for Public Safety Technology,” named as a leading innovator of public safety solutions that helps build safer cities and thriving communities.

About SceneDoc

SceneDoc is a ‘mobile first’ platform for data collection, digital evidence management and workflow. By modernizing with the SceneDoc Platform, agencies operate with higher levels of clarity and control, with fewer moving parts, capturing data and reporting at the point of need. SceneDoc Collect, the platform’s flagship product provides public safety professionals with a ‘mobile first’ solution for field-based reporting saving every officer an hour per shift. The platform’s newest product delivers a ‘mobile first’ solution for eCitations, saving agencies 50% of administrative work, resulting in more time in the community so officers can do what they do best. Agencies can share information and collaborate in near real-time, from any internet-connected device, making potentially lifesaving intelligence only a tap away. See why our customers are advocates of our technology at scenedoc.com.