Laser Tech is headed to IACP

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Laser Tech, a leading provider of cutting-edge traffic safety solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in the International Chiefs of Police (IACP) Tradeshow, taking place from October 19th through October 22nd, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

At the event, attendees will have the opportunity to meet with Laser Tech’s experienced Sales Representatives, Bryan Edstrom and Nick Ackerson, alongside Laser Tech’s CRO, Roosevelt Rogers and Traffic Safety Product Manager, Vinny Alvino, who will be on hand to showcase the company’s products and technologies designed to enhance traffic safety and law enforcement capabilities.

“We are excited to participate in the IACP Tradeshow and showcase our innovative solutions that help improve traffic safety and support law enforcement agencies in their important work,” said Vinny Alvino. “Our Team is looking forward to engaging with attendees and demonstrating how our products can make a difference in their communities.”

Among the products to be showcased at the event are the LTI 20/20 TruVISION™, TruSpeed® LR, and TruSpeed® Sxb. These solutions are designed to address the evolving challenges faced by law enforcement agencies and help them effectively manage traffic safety in their areas and improve road safety.

Attendees are encouraged to visit Laser Tech’s Booth (#2122) at the IACP Tradeshow to learn more about Laser Tech’s innovative traffic safety solutions and to see demonstrations of the products in action. For more information about Laser Tech and its products, please visit www.lasertech.com

About Laser Technology, Inc.

Laser Tech is a Colorado-based manufacturer devoted to the design and manufacture of innovative laser-based speed and distance measurement instruments to address real-world needs and applications, including speed enforcement, incident investigation, forestry, mining, utilities, surveying, and industrial process control.