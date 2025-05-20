Mississippi Department of Public Safety partners with Laser Technology, Inc. to enhance road safety with advanced lidar technology

PRESS RELEASE

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is actively addressing concerns with commercial vehicles following other vehicles too closely, an issue commonly known as “tailgating.” In partnership with Laser Technology, Inc. (Laser Tech) and an equipment purchase funded by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the rejuvenated push to modernize tailgating detection and improve road safety starts with acquiring one hundred twenty-five LTI 20/20 TruVISION photo/video lidar units.

New technology acquisition

The use of hand-held lidar traffic enforcement technology marks a shift from traditional observation-based practices to more advanced technology-supported tailgating detection methods. Each TruVision unit, provided by Laser Tech, features pinpoint, long-range speed detection, and the ability to calculate the time and distance between vehicles. The built-in high-resolution camera equips operators with visual evidence of unsafe following distances and other driving infractions.

Training and implementation

Training sessions started on March 10, 2025, and concluded on April 4, 2025. A team of traffic safety experts from Laser Tech traveled to Mississippi to conduct the training. The sessions included classroom-style lessons on lidar as a tool for traffic enforcement and hands-on practice with the TruVISION’s camera and Distance Between Cars (DBC) feature, which is specifically designed to help operators detect, enforce, and reduce tailgating. Participants used real highway traffic to sharpen their skills in speed and following distance detection.

Future impact on road safety

Mississippi’s Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division (CTED) and Highway Patrol (MHP) are ready to deploy their newly acquired tailgating detection lidar devices. Key metrics such as CMV crash and traffic fatality numbers will be closely monitored to assess the impact of this initiative. Laser Tech remains committed to supporting these professionals in their mission to enhance road safety for all drivers.

We are grateful to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety for their cooperation in creating this press release. To learn more about the department’s mission visit https://dps.ms.gov. For media inquiries, contact Bailey C. Martin at bmartin@dps.ms.gov.

About Laser Technology, Inc.

Laser Technology, Inc. is a Colorado-based manufacturer devoted to the design and manufacture of innovative laser-based speed and distance measurement instruments to address real-world needs and applications, including speed enforcement, forestry, mining, utilities, and GIS positioning. Visit lasertech.com for additional information.