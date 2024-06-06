Genetec AutoVu Plate Finder brings Automatic License Plate Recognition to mobile devices

MONTRÉAL— Genetec Inc., a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced AutoVu Plate Finder, a new feature that enables parking operators and law enforcement professionals to quickly identify and validate license plate numbers directly from their Apple or Android mobile devices.

AutoVu Plate Finder increases efficiency by reducing the time spent manually checking difficult-to-read or obstructed license plates. For example, vehicles with rear-facing license plates backed into parking spots can’t easily be read by vehicle-based ALPR systems. Instead of having officers exit their vehicles to input the plate number in the onboard system manually, Plate Finder enables them to take a picture of the license plate from their phone. This allows them to quickly verify parking rights or identify wanted vehicles on local, state, federal, or custom hotlists.

“Validating license plates against parking regulations and law enforcement hotlists in bustling downtown areas or crowded parking garages can pose significant challenges for officers. With the AutoVu Plate Finder, users can now access cutting-edge ALPR technology anytime, from anywhere with a cellular data connection,” said Michael Bradner, AutoVu Product Line Manager at Genetec Inc.

Once the image is captured, the information is encrypted and securely sent to the cloud-based AutoVu Managed Services ALPR system. A neural network, part of the Genetec Machine Learning Core (MLC) engine, reads the license plate and vehicle characteristics. The pertinent information, including zone details, is then displayed on the user’s device, enhancing the effectiveness of field operations.

AutoVu Plate Finder is a new subscription feature offered within AutoVu Managed Services. This feature is available through Genetec Mobile. Available immediately to new or existing AutoVu Managed Services (AMS) customers in the US and Canada, it will be showcased at the upcoming IPMI Parking and Mobility Conference and Expo in Columbus, Ohio, in booth number #1424.

For more information, please visit: https://resources.genetec.com/en-feature-notes/genetec-mobile-autovu-plate-finder