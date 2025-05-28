Keeping streets safer: Unveiling the power of an AI-enabled, mobile ALPR Lightbar

Law enforcement officers face a multitude of challenges every day from quickly locating missing and endangered persons to apprehending dangerous criminals. In such demanding work environments, efficiency and accuracy are paramount. With the right technology, law enforcement can streamline operations, bolster officer safety, and enhance public security.

Recognizing these critical challenges, VITRONIC has integrated AI-powered Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) and an advanced video system into a Whelen Freedom IV police lightbar. This integrated mobile solution is designed to meet the demands of policing today by delivering real-time data for enhanced responsiveness.

Understanding ALPR technology

ALPR systems use cameras and sophisticated software to record and analyze license plate images in real-time. The system can instantly compare recorded plates against databases of wanted vehicles, stolen cars, or other vehicles of interest, alerting officers to potential matches. Police officers can act immediately on these alerts to help safeguard the public.

Challenges faced by law enforcement

Imagine a scenario where officers are tasked with locating a missing person. Traditionally, this might involve physically visiting residences, a time-consuming and often inefficient process. Similarly, searching for a suspect vehicle during an abduction or major crime can be stressful, risky, and prone to errors.

VITRONIC’s POLISCAN Enforcement Bar offers a powerful solution to these common challenges. Here is how:



Effortless location of wanted individuals: The POLISCAN Enforcement Bar scans passing vehicles in real-time, automatically identifying those matching pre-programmed license plates of wanted vehicles. This capability significantly reduces the time and effort officers spend on physical searches, allowing them to focus on apprehension and other critical tasks.

Enhanced identification during abductions and emergencies: With ALPR seamlessly integrated into the lightbar, officers can automatically and discreetly scan for suspect vehicles during patrols. This real-time monitoring minimizes the risk of human error and increases the chances of successful identification, especially crucial during time-sensitive situations like abductions.

Improved response in major crimes: In critical situations, officers should prioritize reaching the scene quickly. The POLISCAN Enforcement Bar, built on the Whelen Freedom IV platform, allows officers to stay focused on driving while the ALPR system automatically scans for suspect vehicles in the background. Also, ALPR technology provides real-time information to officers in the field, instead of waiting for communications to confirm the information. This not only enhances officer safety but also improves overall response effectiveness.

Greater officer safety: An ALPR-enabled light bar enhances officer safety by removing ALPR, video, and GPS equipment from inside the passenger cabin that become potentially dangerous flying objects in the event of a crash. Additionally, upon a successful "hit" of a plate, officers are alerted that a specific vehicle is on a hotlist for things such as an amber alert, wanted suspect, etc., which gives them important information and greater preparation prior to making a vehicular stop.

Real-world impact and privacy concerns

Studies have shown that Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology can significantly enhance law enforcement capabilities. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS), 93% of police departments in cities with populations of one million or more utilize ALPR systems and 75% of police departments in cities with populations of 100,000 or more use ALPR systems.

Over 70% of crimes in the U.S. involve a vehicle. Studies show that ALPR systems boost stolen vehicle recovery by 50%. Simply put, ALPR works!

While ALPR technology offers significant benefits to law enforcement, it also raises privacy concerns among some citizens. VITRONIC has addressed these issues by implementing strict data retention policies and access controls. Their system encrypts data both at the storage point and in transit to the mobile data computer. Furthermore, only authorized users can access the system. Data is retained only in compliance with statutory, judicial, and departmental policies. Law enforcement agencies retain full ownership of all ALPR data they collect.

Favorite features of officers

Beyond its problem-solving capabilities, the VITRONIC police lightbar with ALPR boasts features that officers appreciate in the field. The system’s integrated design houses three cameras for front and side-facing ALPR and forward-facing video within the lightbar itself, eliminating the need for external attachments that could be cumbersome or prone to damage. This sleek design not only preserves the aesthetics of the patrol vehicle but also reduces the risk of tampering or damage to the sensitive technology. Since cab space is limited in many patrol vehicles, VITRONIC’s front-facing camera removes one more piece of equipment from inside the cab, making it safer and more comfortable for officers in the car.

Another favorite feature is that officers can input partial license plate numbers into the ALPR system’s historical search. This feature proves invaluable in situations where the suspect vehicle’s license plate might be obscured or damaged.

The VITRONIC system’s integrated design houses three cameras for front and side-facing ALPR and forward-facing video within the lightbar itself, eliminating the need for external attachments that could be cumbersome or prone to damage. Photo/VITRONIC

Effortless installation, powerful results

VITRONIC’s POLISCAN Enforcement Bar is engineered for effortless integration into existing patrol vehicles. Its streamlined installation merges the lightbar, ALPR cameras, and video system into a single unit, reducing downtime and ensuring seamless operation. Designed with practicality in mind, the system allows patrol vehicles to pass through car washes without requiring camera realignment.

Conclusion

By seamlessly integrating ALPR technology into a Whelen Freedom IV police lightbar, VITRONIC empowers law enforcement agencies with a game-changing tool. This innovative system enhances efficiency, improves officer safety and contributes to a safer environment for everyone. With its user-friendly features and impressive capabilities, the POLISCAN Enforcement Bar with AI-enabled ALPR is a force multiplier for law enforcement, allowing officers to focus on what matters most — protecting and serving their communities.

