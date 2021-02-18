JENOPTIK announces the appointment of Jeff Williams as Midwest Business Development Manager for public safety solutions

Jeff will help expand Jenoptik’s presence in the Midwest and better serve customers in the region. (Courtesy photo)

JUPITER, Fla. — Jenoptik, a global industry leader in innovative solutions for public safety, announces the appointment of Jeff Williams as Business Development Manager for the Midwest Region of the US.

North America is a key market for Jenoptik’s safety and security technologies. With the addition of Jeff, Jenoptik will continue to grow the market for traditional traffic safety products and services as well as advanced public safety solutions with our innovative license plate reader (LPR) products that cover a diverse range of applications. In his new role, Jeff will help expand Jenoptik’s presence in the Midwest and better serve our customers in the region.

“As a result of Jenoptik’s strong growth in this segment, we continue to expand our North American operations”, said Finbarr O’Carroll, President of the Light & Safety division in North America. “Jeff brings a wealth of industry know-how to the team and will help enable us to better serve our Midwest customers by giving them convenient access to our world-class technical expertise and customer service”, explains O’Carroll.

Jeff Williams is a former police officer with over 22 years’ experience, primarily in investigations and administration. Jeff served as a Deputy Chief for several years. He also has over 20 years of sales and business development experience with a focus on traffic solutions and safety equipment to local government and law enforcement agencies in CAD/RMS, RADAR, LiDAR, in-car and body worn video products.

About Jenoptik and the Light & Safety division

Jenoptik is a globally operating technology group, which is active in the three photonics-based divisions Light & Optics, Light & Production and Light & Safety. Our key target markets primarily include the semiconductor equipment industry, the medical technology, automotive and mechanical engineering, traffic, aviation as well as the security and defense technology industries.

The Light & Safety division provides innovative and industry leading solutions for road safety and public security. Our customers include local and central government, police and enforcement agencies, as well as public and private organizations. Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR/ALPR) is at the core of our product portfolio, covering a diverse range of applications such as average speed enforcement (section speed control), vehicle monitoring, red light violations and tolling. Our services range from initial consultation, design and manufacture through to installation and on-going maintenance. We also offer a variety of data management solutions and services for automated data processing, reporting and analytics as well as system integration. With a presence in more than 80 countries, supported by a strong partner network, we have delivered over 30,000 systems worldwide. Jenoptik’s Light & Safety division is a world-leading supplier, with products and services constantly evolving to help make roads, journeys and communities safer around the globe.