Jenoptik’s ALPR solutions help combat theft

Jenoptik, a leading manufacturer of smart mobility solutions, recently deployed its mobile trailer solution with their highly advanced automatic license plate reader (ANPR/ALPR) technology to aid in the identification and recovery of equipment and material theft from work zones in Lea County, New Mexico.

Jenoptik’s smart mobility solutions go beyond traditional enforcement equipment and can also be used for a broad range of applications and locations that include border control, construction zones, campus safety, parking facilities, wind farms, etc.

Jenoptik-Trailer für Geschwindigkeitsüberwachung in den USA // Rapid deployment trailer for speed monitoring

In Lea County, Jenoptik’s Vector cameras were deployed in oil fields to help combat theft of equipment and to look for other stolen materials such as copper and wire. With Jenoptik’s ALPR technology, enforcement agencies like Lea County can not only capture the license plate, but also effectively and efficiently identify the make, model and color of suspect vehicles, as well as view truck beds to look for stolen material. The program data was summarized and presented to major oil field companies in the Permian Basin who found value in the ALPR technology. The Vector camera operates day or night, 24/7 in any weather condition. Where the installation of stationary cameras is impossible or undesirable, Jenoptik’s rapid deployment trailer solution can monitor suspect vehicles unattended with a runtime of up to 6+ months without recharge.

“We are very pleased to partner with Jenoptik and the results that their solution delivers. Their monitoring enforcement products has not only helped our agency combat crime and recover stolen property but has saved us time and resources allowing us to better serve our community,” says Corporal Travis Hobbs of Lea County Sheriffs Office.

Finbarr O’Carroll, President of Jenoptik’s Smart Mobility Solutions division in the Americas said, “Our proven public safety solutions enable agencies to better safeguard their roads and communities from all types of criminal activity.”

About Jenoptik and its Smart Mobility Solutions division

Optical technologies are the core our business: Jenoptik is a globally operating technology group and is active in the two photonics-based divisions: Advanced Photonic Solutions and Smart Mobility Solutions.

Jenoptik’s Smart Mobility Solutions division provides photonics-based, innovative and sustainable solutions, including technology and services for road safety, public security and road user charging. As an end-to-end solution provider, we support our customers with the provision of roadside equipment and software, including integration, installation and maintenance through to full-service operation of our solutions.

As pioneers of sensor-based road safety cameras and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR/ALPR), Traffic Law Enforcement and ANPR technology is at the core of our product portfolio. Our solutions cover a wide range of stationary and mobile applications such as vehicle monitoring and classification, average and spot speed, red-light enforcement including additional features, civil security, as well as road user charging and emission control, using video analytics and artificial intelligence.

As an end-to-end solution provider, we support our customers with the provision of roadside equipment and software, including integration, installation and maintenance through to full-service operation of our solutions. Our powerful data management solutions turn data into knowledge with automated data processing and real-time analytics. We continue to research and develop new and emerging sensors and solutions, with new platforms optimized for emerging sectors such as Connected and Autonomous Vehicles.

Our strong global presence and installation base is supported by a reliable partner network. With innovation as our driving force, Jenoptik is a world-leading enabler for smart mobility, with intelligent solutions and services constantly evolving to help make roads, journeys, communities and our environment safer around the globe.