Digital Ally Receives Initial Orders for LaserAlly LIDAR Speed Detection Systems

Only System Detectors Could Neither Detect Nor Jam In Third-Party Test

Digital Ally, Inc. which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications, announced that it has received initial customer orders for its recently introduced LaserAlly LIDAR system for vehicle speed detection and has responded to numerous requests for “test and evaluation” units from law enforcement agencies. Often referred to as “laser”, LIDAR is an acronym for LI ght D etection A nd R anging, a technology that allows police and other law enforcement officers to pinpoint the speed and direction of a vehicle in single or mutli-lane traffic. LIDAR speed detection systems differ from RADAR systems by using light waves, instead of radio waves, to measure speed. LIDAR systems also have a much narrower beam, which allows the operator to accurately identify a speeding vehicle in highly congested traffic.

“We are pleased that law enforcement agencies have responded to the introduction of our new, feature-rich LaserAlly LIDAR System with considerable enthusiasm,” stated Stanton E. Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Ally, Inc. “This is evident in the fact that we have begun receiving orders for the new speed detection device less than two months following its initial product launch. We have also received favorable preliminary test results from several law enforcement agencies, including a large Sheriff’s Department and a State Highway Patrol agency. Last week, the LaserAlly system was involved in a third-party test against the leading LIDAR systems and LIDAR ‘jammers’, and our LIDAR system was the only one that the LIDAR detectors could neither detect nor jam. We believe the ability of LaserAlly to read vehicle speeds even when cars are equipped with LIDAR ‘jammers’ represents a significant competitive advantage for Digital Ally in the marketplace.”

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets advanced technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications. The Company’s primary focus is digital video imaging and storage. For additional information, visit www.digitalallyinc.com.