Kustom Signal Announces LaserCam 4

Irrefutable video evidence because photo evidence isn’t enough

Lenexa, KS, - Kustom Signals, Inc. is proudly launching the LaserCam 4. LaserCam 4 is the fourth generation hand-held video LIDAR from Kustom Signals. Powered by the ProLaser® 4 for superior performance, LaserCam 4 offers greater range to target, faster acquisition time, and image resolution of plates at longer distances providing a comprehensive video record of Speed Enforcement and target tracking history.

With patent pending features including AutoTrak™, LaserCam 4 continually zooms with target tracking, optimizing target specific speed measurements and simplifying the user experience. The result is irrefutable video evidence confirming every Speed Enforcement citation with capability to record seatbelt or mobile phone infractions.

LaserCam 4 is enabled to wirelessly print to a Bluetooth® printer for roadside citations. User selected snapshots with on screen data are easily printed with one or two images per citation with GPS coordinates, serial number, operator ID and date and time stamp.

LaserCam 4 offers the user different camera presets for ambient lighting conditions whether day or night. Automatic mode records only video of targets over a user determined threshold speed while manual mode records all video while the trigger is pressed. Range mode captures video of recommended daily HUD alignment and Range testing and allows the user to capture video with range data during accident reconstruction. Video only mode records videos of any non-speed enforcement event.

The large 8.1 cm (3.2”) high resolution color display and intuitive, glove-friendly touch screen control make the LaserCam 4 simple to operate. The large display and easy to navigate menus utilize icons for ease of use. The LaserCam 4 supports multiple languages with a simple pull down menu without the need for factory support to reprogram.

The ProLogTM back office enables any agency to easily manage their video evidence by securely storing each video, image, and metadata generated by their LaserCam 4, PLVideo and their ProLaser 4 Events data. Scalable upgrades to ProLog include ProLog Standard or ProLog Standard Client which add multiple device support, administrative reporting and networking capabilities to a database. ProLog reports incorporate useful tools such as speed versus time tracking history graph.

The ergonomic and rugged design makes it a well-balanced, hand-held unit with available shoulder stock and tripod mount, if preferred. LaserCam 4 can be operated as a corded unit or with batteries.

About Kustom Signals, your no risk partner:

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc. a Public Safety Equipment Company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car video systems for law enforcement agencies, along