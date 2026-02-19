Small stature, significant impact on speed enforcement

Speed enforcement remains a core traffic safety function for law enforcement agencies nationwide. Whether the goal is reducing crashes in high-risk corridors or responding to citizen complaints, officers rely on tools that provide accurate measurements, clear targeting and defensible data.

Laser Tech develops laser-based speed enforcement equipment designed to meet those needs. Among its long-standing offerings is the LTI 20/20 TruVISION, a handheld pistol-grip unit that combines LiDAR speed measurement with integrated video capture. By pairing speed readings with photo and video documentation, TruVISION allows officers to record driving behavior in real time and retain digital evidence that can stand up in court.

The TruVISION platform also incorporates Laser Tech’s Accuracy Validation software, which verifies each measurement before it is displayed. That process is intended to ensure the data collected meets evidentiary standards before it is ever used in enforcement.

While pistol-grip units are effective in many settings, they are not always the best fit for every assignment. Some officers operate in tight spaces, on motorcycles or on foot. Others work in environments where large, highly visible speed guns can influence driver behavior before an accurate reading is obtained. To address those challenges, Laser Tech developed the LTI 20/20 TruSpeed S Series.

Available in two models – the TruSpeed S and the TruSpeed Sxb – the series is designed to deliver LiDAR accuracy in a smaller, lower-profile form factor. The devices feature a compact, weather-resistant exterior and a 7x sighting scope intended to provide a clear view across a range of lighting and weather conditions. Given their small stature and weight, the TruSpeed S Series provides law enforcement with a discreet way to detect, document and apprehend speeding drivers in a form factor that is easy for anyone to carry.

Positioned as an entry-level option within Laser Tech’s product line, the TruSpeed S Series is intended to make LiDAR speed enforcement more accessible for individual officers and agencies seeking broader deployment. In fact, the company’s vision is for the S family to support the “one unit per officer” model, where every patrol car – and even every motor officer – has immediate access to speed enforcement technology.

The TruSpeed S: Compact by design

The TruSpeed S is the base model of the S Series and was designed specifically to address concerns related to bulk and visibility. Instead of a traditional pistol-grip design, the unit uses a binocular-style monocular form that fits comfortably in one hand.

Weighing less than a pound and measuring 5.2 inches by 4.5 inches by 2 inches, the TruSpeed S is easy to stow in crowded trunks, glove boxes or motorcycle saddlebags. Its size also makes it practical for officers working traffic enforcement details outside of a patrol vehicle.

The design provides a tactical advantage in some enforcement situations. Because the TruSpeed S does not resemble a conventional speed gun, officers may be able to observe natural driving behavior for longer periods before a vehicle reacts to visible enforcement equipment.

Despite its compact size, the TruSpeed S includes a 7x magnification scope. That level of magnification allows officers to clearly identify vehicles at distances of up to 1,000 feet, supporting targeted enforcement in multilane traffic or along high-speed roadways.

While the laser has a maximum range of 2,000 feet, the beam is only three feet wide at 1,000 feet. This narrow beam width helps reduce ambiguity when multiple vehicles are present, a limitation often associated with traditional radar systems.

The TruSpeed S has been adopted by agencies for widespread use. The Massachusetts State Police, for example, issue one unit to each academy graduate, ensuring troopers have immediate access to speed enforcement equipment as they begin patrol assignments.

The TruSpeed Sxb: Connectivity in the field

For agencies looking to integrate speed enforcement data with digital tools, the TruSpeed Sxb builds on the S model by adding wireless connectivity along with a built-in tilt sensor to add horizontal and vertical distance measurement, making it easy to take quick measurements at an incident scene.

The Sxb retains the same physical characteristics as the S model – compact size, rugged housing and 7x optics – and wireless communication with Android and IoS enables the laser to sync with external devices, such as smartphones or tablets, to unlock advanced data collection and visual evidence creation.

The ability to connect to commonly used mobile devices allows agencies to expand documentation and data-collection capabilities without changing their core enforcement workflow or introducing large, vehicle-mounted systems.

1 of 3 : The TruSpeed Sxb adds wireless connectivity along with a built-in tilt sensor to add horizontal and vertical distance measurement, making it easy to take quick measurements at an incident scene. Laser Tech 2 of 3 : The TruSpeed Sxb adds wireless connectivity along with a built-in tilt sensor to add horizontal and vertical distance measurement, making it easy to take quick measurements at an incident scene. Laser Tech 3 of 3 : The TruSpeed Sxb for Android adds wireless connectivity along with a built-in tilt sensor to add horizontal and vertical distance measurement, making it easy to take quick measurements at an incident scene. Laser Tech

SpeedCapture and SpeedStat: Evidence and analysis

The TruSpeed Sxb’s wireless communication supports two primary software tools, allowing agencies to tailor how the device is used based on operational needs.

SpeedCapture app: The evidence tool

LaserSoft SpeedCapture is designed to address one of the most common roadside challenges: disputes over vehicle identification. When mounted to the eyepiece of the TruSpeed Sxb, the camera can use the unit’s scope to capture a photo. The app embeds information such as speed, range, location and laser serial numbers along with date and time into the photo.

By linking the measurement to a specific image, officers can create documentation that clearly associates the speed reading with the observed vehicle. In addition to speed enforcement, officers can use the system to document other violations, such as distracted driving or seat belt use, using the device’s magnification and zero-speed feature.

SpeedStat software: The intelligence tool

SpeedStat is designed for agencies that need objective traffic data rather than immediate enforcement outcomes. Officers can use the software to conduct speed surveys, vehicle counts and traffic assessments in targeted areas.

The system records time, date, speed, range and direction of travel, providing agencies with consistent data that can help identify problem locations, evaluate traffic-calming efforts or support grant applications. Because the data is collected with a handheld device, officers can deploy it quickly without dedicated infrastructure.

A practical approach to speed enforcement

The TruSpeed S Series offers agencies a compact LiDAR option that balances functionality, portability and cost. Whether using the TruSpeed S for straightforward traffic enforcement or the TruSpeed Sxb for connected data collection and documentation, the series provides tools that can be scaled to meet a range of operational needs while maintaining accuracy and reliability in the field.

For more information, visit Laser Tech.