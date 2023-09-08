Kustom Signals files complaint against Applied Concepts for patent infringement

LENEXA, Kan. — In a complaint filed recently in the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Kustom Signals asserts that Applied Concepts, Inc., dba Stalker Radar, infringes on multiple patents and claims related to Kustom Signals wireless speed sensing technology.

Kustom Signals, Inc. holds a collection of patents for wireless speed sensing technology that have been issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. These patents safeguard the innovative Wireless Speed Sense technology which is now available in our Wireless Speed Sense Module for traffic safety RADAR.

The Kustom Signals Wireless Speed Sense Module offers several valuable benefits, including independently verifying the RADAR Doppler patrol speed. This verification helps eliminate common RADAR anomalies like shadowing, batching, and combining, thereby enhancing the reliability of speed readings. Additionally, the module enables the RADAR system to quickly display both the patrol and target speeds when transitioning out of HOLD mode. Moreover, it facilitates the popular feature of automatic mode switching between stationary and moving operations, enhancing each RADAR’s overall efficiency and usability.

Chris Abel, President Kustom Signals said, “A growing number of police vehicles do not offer a VSS signal to integrate with traffic RADAR. Kustom Signals recognized this trend and developed our wireless speed sense technology. We have worked diligently to develop proprietary designs to satisfy our customer’s needs. We simply cannot allow other companies to copy our innovations and infringe on our patents.”

About Kustom Signals, Inc., Your Trusted Partner

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness, in-car, and body-worn video systems for law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.

About MPD, Inc.

MPD, Inc. was established in 1987 and is headquartered in Owensboro, KY. MPD’s customers include U.S. and foreign military services and their contractors, avionics manufacturers, law enforcement organizations, industrial companies and commercial concerns. For more information, visit www.mpd.com.