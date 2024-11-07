MILO Live Division unveils new 14-lane modular shooting range for the Air National Guard at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

PRESS RELEASE

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — On October 25, the Air National Guard at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport celebrated the ribbon-cutting of a new modular shooting range produced by MILO Live, a component of Arotech Corporation’s Training and Simulation Division’s MILO group. This cutting-edge, 9,900-square-foot turn-key facility, featuring 14 lanes with a 25-yard shooting distance, was completed on time and within budget, marking the successful delivery of an ambitious 11-month project. The range was procured by the National Guard Bureau through the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA).

The ceremony, attended by military leaders, project partners, and members of the MILO Live team, marked a significant milestone in MILO’s longstanding commitment to supporting the military with premier training solutions. Developed in partnership with SupplyCore (a leading provider of global supply chain and logistics support for military and government customers and DLA’s prime vendor for this effort) and with the support of Lt. Col. Cassandra McCloud (Deputy Base Civil Engineer Goldwater Air National Guard Base), the range exemplifies MILO’s commitment to operational excellence, efficiency, and innovative training solutions.

MILO

“SupplyCore is honored to partner with MILO Live in delivering this state-of-the-art training range to support the Air National Guard’s mission,” said Peter Provenzano, SupplyCore President & CEO. “We are grateful for this successful collaboration, which demonstrates our dedication to providing innovative solutions and mission-critical capabilities to support readiness.”

This new facility will enable the Air National Guard to conduct marksmanship and qualification training on-site, significantly reducing travel time and expenses associated with training. “This will put weapons into warfighters’ hands, which is exactly what the Air Force is pushing for,” said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Robertson, 161st Security Forces Commander. “For the Airmen about to shoot and train here, it’s going to be a game changer. It’s a force multiplier.”

The 14-lane modular range exemplifies MILO’s commitment to delivering high-quality training solutions and underscores the important new on-base training capability and consistent quality that MILO brings to its projects.

With over 170 live fire installations on five continents, MILO is proud to be a trusted provider of modular shooting range technology, a concept originally pioneered by MILO. This latest range for the Air National Guard reflects MILO’s dedication to delivering the best possible resources to those who serve.

MILO

“MILO is honored to support the Air National Guard’s mission readiness with this advanced modular range,” said Jake Cook, MILO Live Executive Director. “This project’s successful, timely completion is a testament to our team’s expertise and commitment to excellence in military training solutions.”

For more information, contact Ian Malcolm, MILO Military Business Development Manager at ian.malcolm@milorange.com or (734) 358-9557.

About Arotech Training and Simulation Division (ATSD)

Arotech’s Training and Simulation Division (ATSD) provides world-class simulation and training solutions. ATSD develops, manufactures, and markets right-fidelity solutions to train military, law enforcement, security, municipal and private industry personnel. The division’s fully interactive vehicle operator/crew training systems feature state-of-the-art simulator technology enabling training in situation awareness, risk analysis and decision-making, emergency reaction and avoidance procedures, conscientious equipment operation, and crew coordination. The division’s use-of-force training products and live fire range solutions allow organizations to train their personnel in safe, productive, and realistic environments. The division supplies pilot decision-making support software for the F-15, F-16, F-18, F-22, and F-35 aircraft, simulation models for the ACMI/TACTS air combat training ranges, and Air-Refueling Boom Operator simulators. The division’s live training and test instrumentation systems provides aircraft, including the Apache helicopter, with an immersive networked training environment. The division also provides consulting and developmental support for engineering and research simulation solutions.

Arotech Training and Simulation Division consists of FAAC Incorporated (www.faac.com), Inter-costal Electronics (www.inter-coastal.com), MILO (www.milorange.com), and Realtime Technologies ( www.simcreator.com ).

About SupplyCore