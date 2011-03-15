American Military University Offers a Look “Inside the Terrorist Mind”

After the attack of September 11th, the United States has spent billions of dollars to analyze and dissolve terrorist groups on a global scale. However, to be able to track down organizations such as Al Qaeda, one must understand the complexity of an individual’s motivation to join. With the multitude of terrorist cells in the world, how do the United States and counterterrorist organizations classify these combatants in the context of their radical ideologies?

Join American Military University for an in-depth analysis of the terrorist mind and how the culture of terrorism fits into the rest of the civilized world. Our panelists will cover topics including:

• Root causes of terrorism

• Variations and the history of terrorism

• Views on why individuals join cells or jihad

• The complexity of these motivations

• Where do we go from here?

When: Thursday, March 17, 2011 - 1:00 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. ET

Panelists include:

Dr. Elena Mastors, AMU Program Director, Graduate Intelligence and National Security

Studies and Author of:

Introduction to Political Psychology; and The Lesser Jihad: Recruits and the al-Qaida Network, and Breaking al-Qaeda

Dr. Joseph Campos, II. Adjunct Professor at AMU and Author of:

The State and Terrorism: National Security Discourse and the Mobilization of Power (Ashgate Publishing)

How to Register: http://www.amu.apus.edu/lp/webcast/inside-the-terrorist-mind/index.htm

About Military University

American Military University (AMU) provides quality and affordable online education to U.S. Armed Forces, members of the public safety, service and national security communities, and working adults in a wide range of fields. AMU closely partners with industry organizations and is highly respected by public service, intelligence, homeland security and criminal justice communities for developing curriculum that is relevant to today’s job market. AMU is a member of the regionally accredited American Public University System.