Blauer Tactical Systems Opens World’s Largest Private Defensive Tactics & Combatives Training Center for Military & Law Enforcement Groups

Blauer Tactical Systems (BTS) has opened the world’s largest hand-to-hand & scenario training facility in Virginia Beach, VA. BTS is one of the world’s leading training and consulting companies specializing in customized scenario training, as well as research and development of close quarter tactics for the military, law enforcement and professional self-defense instructors.

The inaugural event (August 15-16) attracted over 100 military personnel including representation from Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek, Naval Air Station Oceana (Dam Neck), Ft. Meade, Ft. Lee, Ft. Eustis, Ft. Bragg, Ft. Campbell, Ft. Story, Langley Air Force base, along with a 50 hand selected self-defense instructors & citizens who were treated to an outstanding weekend of training that included CrossFit, S.P.E.A.R. System combatives and MMA training.

Very special guest, Coach Greg Glassman, the founder of CrossFit (www.crossfit.com), was the keynote presenter. CrossFit is the principal strength and conditioning program for many police academies and tactical operations teams, military special operations units, champion martial artists, and hundreds of other elite and professional athletes worldwide. MMA fighter Joe Lauzon from the UFC treated the group to ground fighting training as well. www.joelauzon.com

CrossFit and Blauer Tactical have partnered up to combine unprecedented training opportunities for those interested in practical & tactical fitness & extreme close quarter fighting skills. ADS Tactical from Virginia Beach offers both training programs on their GSA schedule www.adstactical.com

For more information on the new training center and future courses visit www.blauertactical.com or email combatives@blauertactical.com

Upcoming Blauer Training Events

Law enforcement & military ONLY:

* September 1-5, S.P.E.A.R. System: Instructor Certification Course, Carlsbad, California

* September 6-7, Custom Combatives, Marine Corps, Camp Pendleton (Closed Training)

* September 29-Oct 3, S.P.E.A.R. System Operator Military Combatives, Ft. Meade (Closed training)

* October 6th-8th: S.P.E.A.R. System: Cell Extraction Instructor Development Course, Evansville, IN.

* October 13th-17th: S.P.E.A.R. System: Tactical Ground Combatives & Applications for the Gunfight Course, Virginia Beach, VA.

* October 27th-31st: S.P.E.A.R. System: Instructor Certification Course, BTS HQ, Virginia Beach, VA.

* November 3 - 5, HIGH GEAR Scenario Instructor Course, BTS HQ, Virginia Beach, VA.

* November 10-14, S.P.E.A.R. System: Instructor Certification Course, Saratoga, NY

* November 17-21, S.P.E.A.R. System Operator Military Combatives, Ft. Meade (Closed training)

* Dec 6 - 7, S.P.E.A.R. System National Trainer’s Symposium, London, England (Hosted by Metropolitan Police)

Courses open to the general public:

Regional PDR Course (open to all levels/all styles)

* October 11th: Personal Defense Readiness Course, Herkimer, NY.

* November 8th: Personal Defense Readiness Course, Daytona, FL.

* November 15th: Personal Defense Readiness Course, Boston, MA.

Instructor Development:

* October 24th-26th, 2008: Personal Defense Readiness Instructor Certification, Virginia Beach, VA.

* October 23rd-24th, 2008: Advanced PDR Certification - Multiple Assailant Principles, Virginia Beach, VA. (must be PDR level 1 or higher)

