IPICD 3rd Annual Sudden Death, Excited Delirium & In-Custody Death Conference—LAS VEGAS

Henderson, NV—The 3rd Annual Sudden Death, Excited Delirium & In-Custody Death Conference focusing upon the latest medical research findings, theories, and legal issues about excited delirium, sudden death, electronic control devices, and mental illness, which are of great concern for law enforcement agencies around the world, will be held on October 29-31, 2008 at The Orelans Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada. The three-day Conference is sponsored by the Institute for the Prevention of In-Custody Deaths, Inc. (IPICD), Henderson, Nevada.

The 2008 IPICD Conference will be the first consensus conference that focuses upon excited delirium and response protocols. Attendees will help make law enforcement, medical, and legal history through topic-specific breakout groups focused on arriving at a “consensus” about excited delirium, key law enforcement, emergency medical provider, and emergency department responses to and training issues about one of the most pressing issues of the day. The findings from this seminal event will then be published in leading medical, legal, and law enforcement journals.

Scheduled speakers include, but are not limited to such internationally-renown researchers, scientists, pathologists, and trial lawyers as Deborah Mash, Ph.D.., University of Miami Brain Endowment Bank; Charles Wetli, M.D. and David Fishbain, M.D., the two doctors to identify “excited delirium” in the cocaine-wild 1980s; Vincent DiMaio, M.D. and his wife, Theresa, authors of one of the most definitive texts on excited delirium; Steven Karch, M.D., pathologist and author of several texts on drugs and cocaine; Theodore Chan, M.D. and Gary Vilke, M.D., both from the University of California—San Diego; Judy Melinek, M.D., Assistant Medical Examiner, San Francisco.

Office of the Medical Examiner; Ellis Amdur, M.A., psychologist; Lt. Walter Bailey, Texas Sheriff’s Department Mental Health Unit; Sgt. Edward Flosi, California peace

officer; Carrie L. Sandbaken Hill, J.D., defense lawyer; Christine Hall, M.D. Canadian researcher; Bruce Levy, M.D., medical examiner; Andrew Dennis, M.D., trauma doctor and researcher; and Bob Wood, former drug addict.

Conference topics include the latest research on excited delirium and sudden death, mental illness, the role of the medical examiner, restraints and sudden death, legal defense strategies, handling expert witnesses, plus much more. The Conference flyer can be downloaded from the IPICD Web site: www.ipicd.com.

The 2006 & 2007 IPICD Conferences were sold out, so register NOW for this timely and important conference by visiting the Institute for the Prevention of In-Custody Deaths, Inc. Web site at www.ipicd.com . Early registration tuition for the three-day educational conference is only $595 per person, and includes a workbook, CD-ROM, certificate, lunch on Wednesday and Thursday, and other materials. After September 27, 2008, tuition is $695 per person.

For more information about the Conference and/or the Institute for the Prevention of In-Custody Deaths, Inc., please visit www.ipicd.com, e-mail staff@ipicd.com, or telephone toll-free: 866.944.4723.

