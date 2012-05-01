Latest information Released Regarding Competitive and Noncompetitive Grants
The Office of Justice Programs (OJP) has launched a new, searchable online document of current funding opportunities and new initiatives, the OJP Program Plan. It features the latest and most complete information regarding both competitive and noncompetitive grants, training and technical assistance, research, and other resources available to the justice community.
The Program Plan is divided into 9 thematically organized sections:
- Initiatives to Address a Wide Range of Criminal and Juvenile Justice Issues
- Breaking the Cycles of Mental Illness, Substance Abuse, and Crime
- Preventing and Intervening in Juvenile Offending and Victimization
- Managing Offenders To Reduce Recidivism and Promote Successful Reentry
- Effective Interventions To Address Violence, Victimization, and Victims’ Rights
- Enhancing Law Enforcement Initiatives
- Supporting Innovation in Adjudication
- Advancing Technology To Prevent and Solve Crime
- Innovations in Justice Information Sharing
Also available, instructions on how to apply for Continuation and Formula Grants and assistance, a Glossary of acronyms and definitions, answers to Frequently Asked Questions, and an alphabetical Index of the programs found in the Plan.
Visit the Program Plan today!