Latest information Released Regarding Competitive and Noncompetitive Grants

The Office of Justice Programs (OJP) has launched a new, searchable online document of current funding opportunities and new initiatives, the OJP Program Plan. It features the latest and most complete information regarding both competitive and noncompetitive grants, training and technical assistance, research, and other resources available to the justice community.

The Program Plan is divided into 9 thematically organized sections:

Also available, instructions on how to apply for Continuation and Formula Grants and assistance, a Glossary of acronyms and definitions, answers to Frequently Asked Questions, and an alphabetical Index of the programs found in the Plan.

Visit the Program Plan today!