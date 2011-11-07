Marymount University to Hold Information Session on Graduate Program in Criminal Justice Administration and Policy on 11/15/11

Attend the information session on Tuesday, November 15, at 7 p.m. to learn about Marymount’s online M.A. in Criminal Justice Administration and Policy. Designed for individuals in the criminal justice field, this program delivers the analytical, technical, and communication skills needed to advance to a leadership position.

The session will be held at Marymount’s Ballston Center located at 1000 North Glebe Road, Arlington, VA. To RSVP, call 703-284-5902 or visit www.MarymountHumanServices.com.