Celebrate Las Vegas and support public safety with America’s finest: Policing Las Vegas

PRESS RELEASE

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas, with its neon lights and electrifying energy, captivates millions. Behind the scenes, a dedicated team of law enforcement professionals ensures our city remains safe and vibrant. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation is thrilled to introduce a unique way to support these everyday heroes while celebrating the spirit of our incredible city—with our new hardcover photo book, America’s Finest: Policing Las Vegas.

This isn’t just another photo book. America’s Finest: Policing Las Vegas is a visually stunning tribute to the bravery, dedication, and hard work of our officers. Each page immerses you in the world of policing in Las Vegas, showcasing powerful images that capture the extraordinary and everyday moments of our officers’ lives.

We all love Las Vegas for its thrill and allure. Now, you can give back to the city and the officers who protect it. Every purchase of this book directly supports the LVMPD, funding essential equipment, advanced technology, critical training, and community engagement activities vital for public safety.

“Las Vegas thrives because of the relentless efforts of our police force,” said Karen Marben, executive director at the LVMPD Foundation. “This book not only honors their service but also offers a way for our community to actively support them.”

Available on the LVMPD Foundation’s website, America’s Finest: Policing Las Vegas makes an unforgettable gift or a captivating addition to your collection. By owning this book, you’re not just celebrating the city’s unique charm; you’re investing in its safety and future.

Imagine turning the pages and witnessing the faces of your fellow officers, the acts of heroism, and the community moments that define Las Vegas. Each photograph tells a compelling story of courage, commitment, and community spirit.

Join us in honoring one of the world’s most iconic cities and the heroes who protect it. Grab your copy of America’s Finest: Policing Las Vegas today for just $60 and help keep a beloved city safe and extraordinary.

For more information or to purchase the book, visit https://lvmpdfoundation.org/americas-finest/

About the The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Foundation

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that raises funds to support three strategic priorities of the LVMPD: equipment and technology, officer training, and youth and community programs. Together with law enforcement, we can help make our neighborhoods safer for all.

