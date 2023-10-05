Franklin Madison encourages corporations nationwide to honor First Responders Day through new initiative

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - Franklin Madison, a leader in insurance marketing, is on a mission to inspire financial institutions and corporations across the country to come together to honor our nation’s First Responders. In a move aimed at enhancing corporate social responsibility and strengthening employee bonds, the company has launched an online resource that provides step-by-step guidance on creating a First Responders Day initiative.

National First Responders Day, celebrated annually on October 28, is a day dedicated to recognizing and expressing gratitude to the brave men and women who serve our communities in times of crisis. The day pays tribute to the dedication and sacrifice of paramedics, firefighters, police officers, and other essential personnel who risk their lives to protect ours.

Franklin Madison’s initiative to honor First Responders was born after the COVID-19 pandemic. As a company with a newly geographically dispersed workforce, Franklin Madison sought ways to unite its employees while contributing to a meaningful cause. It was during this pursuit that they discovered the transformative potential of First Responders Day initiatives.

“Our journey began with the simple idea of honoring our local First Responders, but it soon evolved into something much larger,” said Andrea Heger, Franklin Madison SVP of Insurance Services. “We saw how engaging in community service efforts on First Responders Day not only allowed us to show our appreciation but also brought our remote teams closer together. It’s a testament to the power of unity in service.”

To inspire other companies to embark on similar initiatives, Franklin Madison has created a First Responders Day program web page that includes information about the history of the holiday, stories from Franklin Madison’s own journey, and practical steps on how to get involved.

Franklin Madison is calling on its partners, vendors, and corporations nationwide to visit the web page and consider initiating their own First Responders Day programs. By doing so, companies can join the movement to amplify the appreciation for our First Responders and unify their teams through community service.

