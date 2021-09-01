Twenty-five year Police veteran releases “The Long Last Out” fiction novel

Fictionally based on two actual incidents that occurred within the City of Philadelphia in the past, retired Philadelphia Police Sergeant Michael E. Riley created a unique and suspenseful crime mystery.

When an on-duty police officer and his patrol car vanish in the heart of a large city on a stormy winter night, his rookie partner vows to uncover the truth.

In the cold hours of darkness on the “last out” shift, anything can happen. A profound incident occurs in South Philadelphia that affects every cop in the city and generates headlines worldwide. Fifteen-year veteran Officer Tom Tabbozzi reluctantly agrees to train Nick Avner, a recruit fresh out of the police academy. On the first day patrolling the inner city streets, Nick overcomes his fear when he quickly learns what it means to be a cop from Tommy’s patrol wagon philosophy. Working together for five years, the two men become best friends, but after that fateful winter night, as he seeks out the truth, one of these officers will find himself investigating a life-changing case that mystifies the world.

The Long Last Out is a methodical page-turning police mystery featuring a memorable cast of characters and a twisting plot driven by humor, science, and suspense, and receieved a 4.7 out of 5 star rating on Amazon.

Sergeant Mike Riley dedicated twenty-five years of service with the PPD assigned to the Patrol Division, the Narcotics Special Operations Division, and the Detective Bureau. He is a fifty-year member of the Philadelphia FOP Lodge 5. During his career, he’s written hundreds of short stories about the human condition. Some had happy endings, and some did not.

