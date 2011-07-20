Tactical Emergency Medical Peace Officer Course to be Held in Tempe, AZ

8 Hour Basic Provider Course

The Tactical Emergency Medical Peace Officer Course (TEMPO) is based on the concept that all law enforcement authorities need tactical emergency medical training that acknowledges their unique occupational operating environment. This is not a SWAT based EMS course that teaches principles or skills requiring the officer to carry a lot of specialized gear, work with a SWAT team, or be at an exceptional level of fitness. This course provides instructional principles and skills that can be used every day by front line patrol personnel, field investigators, supervisors and SWAT team members. This course is customizable and can be taught in Recruit (8-hour), Basic Provider (8-hour), First Responder Refresher (16-hour) and EMT Refresher (24-hour) formats. It is also expandable into full First Responder or EMT Initial Certification formats.

The faculty collectively has decades of experience in emergency patient care, tactical EMS, and law enforcement operations. Available only to sworn law enforcement personnel, this course is unlike any EMS training that you have attended previously. It will enable you to use the skills that you have developed and apply them specifically to your occupational setting in ways that you have never thought of.

Benefits Include:

-Can be expanded into EMT or First Responder Refresher certifications (fulfills National when taken in 16 and 24-hour formats only).

-Certificate issued upon completion.

-Occupation specific emergency medical training.

-Scenario based skill evaluations and instruction.

-Course design specific to Law Enforcement personnel.

-Low student to instructor ratio for continuous feedback.

-Expanded instruction on many additional medical topics such as Excited Delirium, syndrome recognition and treatment; Officer Survival Physiology; Self Care/Partner Care; Tactical Evacuation; Critical Decision drills; Suspect Care after TASER Device application.

When: Tuesday, October 25, 2011 OR

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Where: Thomas A. Hontz

Police/Fire Training Facility

911 N. Stadem Drive,

Tempe, AZ 85281

Time: 8am - 5pm

Cost: $150 plus tax per person

Other: For any questions please contact:

Jami LaChapelle

480.905.2036

Hosted By:

Department of EMS Education – Hennepin County Medical Center

Co-Hosted By:

TASER International & Thomas A. Hontz

Police/Fire Training Facility

