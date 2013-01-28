The Florida Highway Patrol Signs One-Year License Agreement for EVOC-101 Web Online Emergency Vehicle Operator Driver Training Course

Murray, UT, – Applied Simulation Technologies, Inc (AST) announced today that the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has chosen EVOC-101 Web™, a proven online emergency vehicle operator training program, to provide driver training for their Troopers and recruits. The agreement was secured by Driver Assessment Plus, Inc, (DAP) and includes an annual Site License for EVOC-101 Web™ online training for 1,800 users.

EVOC-101 Web™ was designed by AST’s instructional systems designers using its proprietary online simulation techniques with concepts, rules and procedural knowledge necessary for emergency vehicle operators to drive safe and effectively. The course takes approximately two and a half hours to complete.

EVOC-101 Web™ refreshes perishable skills for veterans and establishes a basic introduction of best EVO driving practices for recruits. It has been used by many law enforcement and emergency response agencies across the United States and Canada including the training and standards boards for the states of California, Idaho, and Utah. Other customers include the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Utah Highway Patrol, United States Steel Emergency Services, and Mobile Life Support Services.

A recent survey of trainees showed that regardless of experience (rookie or veteran), EVOC-101 Web received a 90% overall satisfaction rating and 88% of trainees felt their knowledge and skills increased as a result of the program. In addition, 93% said they would use what they learned in their work while 81% would recommend the program to a colleague. Trainees report that favorite program features include media (video and narration), informative and challenging instruction, and the convenient hands-on and self-paced nature of the program.

About Applied Simulation Technologies, Inc.

AST develops online, simulator-based, and custom driver training solutions for police, emergency response, commercial truck, fleet, and teen drivers. AST combines extensive experience in instructional and simulator systems design with knowledgeable subject matter experts to create training solutions that have been proven to train safer drivers and reduce accidents. Further information may be obtained at AST’s website: www.appliedsimtech.com.