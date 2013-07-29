The PoliceOne Academy Receives Approval from Colorado POST, Becoming First Online Training Provider in State

SAN FRANCISCO – Police1.com, the leading online resource for the law enforcement community, is proud to announce that the Police1 Academy, a comprehensive online training platform for law enforcement agencies, is now approved by the Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training Board.

The approval of the Police1 Academy is the first by Colorado POST for online training. As an approved training provider in the state of Colorado, the Police1 Academy can be used by departments statewide to satisfy annual law enforcement training, eliminating the need for travel expenses and overtime of officers.

POST Training Region scholarship funding may be used for subscriptions to the Police1 Academy.

“After a detailed review of their instructor resumes and course outlines, Colorado POST believes that Police1 Academy’s courses offer a unique opportunity for peace officers, especially in small and rural agencies, to get high quality training and information,” said Peter Dunbar, Director of Colorado POST.

The Police1 Academy, which launched in January 2011, now serves more than 175 departments in 38 states. Currently the Academy is a certified training provider in Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas, and is eligible to be used for training credit in an additional six states.

With more than 500 high-definition training videos from leading law enforcement experts, the Police1 Academy offers departments cost-effective access to top-quality police training for an annual subscription based on agency size. Training videos are accompanied by detailed lesson plans and quizzes, covering topics ranging from active shooter to leadership. The Academy also includes 68 one-hour courses that qualify individuals for certificates of completion.

“The approval of the Police1 Academy by the state of Colorado is further paving the way for a revolutionized and cost-effective method of training among departments,” said Alex Ford, CEO of Police1. “The rapid growth of the Academy thus far is a testament to the importance of a budget-friendly, quality training solution for departments across the country.”

Submit a request online or call (866) 941-4090 to get free preview access to the Police1 Academy for your department. To learn more about Police1 Academy, visit http://www.PoliceOneAcademy.com/.

To inquire about approval in your state, contact Nicole Forzano at (415) 962-8341.

About Police1 Academy

Police1.com, the leading online resource for the law enforcement community, is the proud owner of the Police1 Academy. With more than 500 videos in more than 50 categories, Police1 Academy gives departments’ instant access to training that will advance officer’s performance and help to keep them safer on the streets. Police1 Academy offers an advanced delivery system that ensures a high quality of streaming along with access to training materials 24/7.