The PoliceOne Academy Receives Approval from North Dakota Peace Officer Standards and Training

SAN FRANCISCO – Police1.com, the leading online resource for the law enforcement community, is proud to announce that the Police1 Academy, a comprehensive online training platform for law enforcement agencies, is now approved by North Dakota Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST).

Officers in North Dakota are required to complete 60 training hours every three years. As a recognized training provider, the Police1 Academy can be used by Departments to satisfy 20 hours of training per the three year period, reducing the need for travel expenses and overtime of officers.

“The Policeone training academy has proved to be an excellent training tool for our department. It offers a vast amount of training courses that are relevant and applicable to any law enforcement professional” said Sgt. Brandon Tisher, La Plata County Sheriff’s Office. “With budget constraints being a common theme in the law enforcement community, online training is here to stay and Policeone has developed an online training option that is top notch and cost effective

The Police1 Academy, which launched in January 2011, now serves almost 200 departments in 39 states. Currently the Academy is a certified training provider in Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, and is eligible to be used for training credit in an additional 12 states.

With more than 500 high-definition training videos from leading law enforcement experts, Police1 Academy online training offers departments cost-effective access to top-quality police training for an annual subscription based on agency size. All 500 training videos are accompanied by detailed lesson plans and quizzes, covering topics ranging from active shooter to defensive tactics. The Academy also includes 68 one hour courses that qualify individuals for certificates of completion.

“The approval of the Police1 Academy by the state of North Dakota is further paving the way for a revolutionized and cost-effective method of training among departments,” said Alex Ford, CEO of Police1. “The rapid growth of the Academy thus far is a testament to the importance of a budget-friendly, quality training solution for departments across the country.”

About Police1 Academy

Police1.com, the leading online resource for the law enforcement community, is the proud owner of the Police1 Academy. With more than 500 videos in more than 50 categories, Police1 Academy gives departments’ instant access to training that will advance officer’s performance and help to keep them safer on the streets. Police1 Academy offers an advanced delivery system that ensures a high quality of streaming along with access to training materials 24/7.

About Police1

With more than 400,000 registered members, Police1.com is the leading law enforcement website in the country. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers stay safe on the streets and more effectively protect their communities. Police1 is the only site to confirm the law enforcement status of all members, creating a trusted and safe community for the exchange and discussion of key law enforcement issues, including breaking news, top products and important officer safety strategies.