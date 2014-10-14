Complus Data Innovations, Inc. Welcomes Amie Devero, VP Business Development

Tarrytown, NY (September, 2014) – Complus Data Innovations, Inc. (CDI), a leader in the field of Parking Ticket Management solutions, announced Amie Devero as their new Vice President, Business Development. Amie will be responsible for sales leadership and driving new revenue.

Prior to joining CDI, Amie Devero was President of Solutions 4 Cities (S4C), a consulting firm specializing in “smart city” technology companies with special focus in the parking and transit sectors. Amie began her career as a partner in the international firm, Framework Consulting. Amie currently sits on the IPI Technology and Sustainability Committee, and has been published multiple times in Parking Today and The Parking Professional. She is the author of the book Powered by Principle. Amie was educated at Bennington College, Harvard University and holds two Master’s degrees, one of which is from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

“Amie has demonstrated the leadership and strategic planning that is necessary to lead our Business Development efforts” said Stephen Hittman, COO. “She is a perfect addition to the Complus team and we are excited to have her on board.”



About Complus Data Innovations



Complus Data Innovations, Inc. (CDI) is a recognized leader in the field of Parking Ticket Management solutions. A full service provider of products and services to over 200 municipalities, universities, and airports Nationwide, CDI offers the proprietary FastTrack™ ticket management software, state-of-the-art hardware including handheld ticket writers, and 24/7 “Signature Service” customer support. The company’s fully integrated suite of products and services also includes onsite training, delinquent noticing, nationwide DMV lookups, TicketView Imaging service, online appeals and secure web-based payment capabilities.

For more information, visit www.complusdata.com, Facebook.com/ComplusData or on Twitter @ComplusData.