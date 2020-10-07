Action Target and CoverSix launch new line of modular shooting ranges

PROVO, Utah — Action Target Inc., the leading manufacturer of modern shooting ranges, steel targets, shooting supplies, and aftermarket services partners with CoverSix, the leading manufacturer of modular structures, to launch ARCAS, a new line of modular shooting ranges that include the ARCAS EXT, ARCAS MBL, and ARCAS DLX.

Modular shooting ranges reduce project time and complexity when compared to brick-and-mortar shooting ranges. These built-to-order shooting range facilities ship to sites worldwide and require minimal site preparation. Each unit is outfitted with Action Target’s shooting range products for advanced training—including the Genesis Target Retriever System, Dual Running Man Pro and the hit-sensing AutoTargets. Additionally, the SmartRange Axis control platform enables ranges to easily operate and manage their range equipment—such as retrievers and HVAC—from a central control screen.

ARCAS EXT

ARCAS EXT is a modular shooting range available in single and extended module configurations that make it easy to build a range up to three lanes wide and 100m long. Standard features include floor-to-ceiling AR500 steel for critical coverage, steel or rubber bullet traps, advanced target systems, enhanced range control, sound treatment, and range lighting.

ARCAS MBL

ARCAS MBL is a self-contained mobile firearms training range designed for long life on the open road. This mobile shooting range is 53 ft long and complies with US DOT regulations while maintaining strict ballistic and environmental standards. The onboard HEPA-filtered ventilation system exceeds OSHA and NIOSH standards. Noise reduction treatments make the sound of training comfortable inside and out. A single ARCAS MBL can accommodate up to three shooters with a 7m or 10m training distance. The dual trailer configuration provides 25m training.

ARCAS DLX

ARCAS DLX offers an improved method of providing a modular small arms range (MSAR). By turning the modules sideways and using purpose-built structures that support every component, vertical columns are eliminated to provide a true cross-lane tactical training environment. Each ARCAS DLX module is 13 ft wide, up to 72 ft long and offers as many as 14 100m lanes of uninterrupted training space.

The ARCAS DLX accommodates wider lanes and higher ceilings while meeting DoD Unified Facility Criteria (UFC) 4‑179-02 for indoor small arms firing ranges and ETL 11‑18 small arms range design and construction. This range comes ready to deliver your specific training requirements with Action Target’s suite of advanced shooting range equipment.

“Action Target is committed to our customer’s success, whether that be a profitable commercial operation or training those that serve and protect. We achieve this today by offering the industry’s very best and most reliable products, services, and warranty. We are excited to be partnered with CoverSix, the leader in modular structures to launch the ARCAS modular range. ARCAS is purpose-built to exceed industry standards on both safety and training capabilities and is deployable anywhere in the world. This is another way Action Target is proving to be the industry’s Trusted Partner at Every Level.” Mike Birch, Action Target CEO.

For more information about ARCAS Modular Shooting Ranges, visit www.actiontarget.com/arcas.

About Action Target Inc.

Action Target is the leading expert on modern shooting ranges. Since 1986, the company has partnered with thousands of range owners across the world to design, install, and maintain range equipment for law enforcement, military, and commercial operations. Action Target products include dynamic target carriers, bullet traps integrated with monitoring software, and smart connected range controls. As the industry’s foremost turnkey solution provider, Action Target also offers custom ventilation equipment, security systems, and a comprehensive selection of aftermarket services. These services include shooter training courses, maintenance programs, rubber berm trap cleaning, metals recycling, hazardous waste and filter disposal, and an online store. For more information about Action Target, visit www.ActionTarget.com.