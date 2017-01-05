Elite tactical SMRS from Bushnell

The new Elite Tactical SMRS (Short Midrange Rifle Scope) was designed with input form 3-Gun competitors as well as military and law enforcement experts to provide ease of use and unfailing reliability. The folding ThrowDown PCL™ (power change lever) allows lightning-fast magnification changes. A mil-based illuminated BTR-2 reticle provides precise holdovers, regardless of caliber. The T-Lok™ locking target turrets allow secure, repeatable adjustments in any environment. Whether you need a scope for competition, or a mission-driven CQB optic for the tightest quarters, trust the new Elite Tactical SMRS.

Features and benefits

• Illuminated BTR-2 reticle

• ThrowDown PCL™ power change lever

• Second Focal Plane

• RainGuard® HD Lens coating

• Fully multi-coated optics

• 30mm forged aluminum alloy

• 1 Mil Click Value

